Basket Trading MT5 EA by PipTick
- Utilities
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Michal Jurnik"Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work." - Stephen King. Those few words reflect myself very well. I am probably not the most talented developer in the world but I truly believe in hard work, professional attitude and
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 December 2021
- Activations: 5
The Basket expert advisor can open up to 10 trades at once. It was developed for basket traders who need to open a lot of trades on many different pairs. Expert advisor allows to set a take profit and stop loss as a value in money for each basket trade. This EA is also equipped with hedge functions and allows traders to use the Classic hedge strategy or Sure-Fire strategy, also known as "Always in profit".
Main features
- Opening multiple trades simultaneously
- EA Works on any market (forex, CFD's, futures)
- Easy to set up and trade
- Hedge and martingale functions
- Sure-Fire hedge strategy
- Hidden stop loss and take profit
- Ready for backtesting
- High-Speed EA
- Available for MT4 and MT5