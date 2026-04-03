AccountTrackerPro

3
  • Utilities
  • Artem Khakalo
    Artem Khakalo

    Artem Khakalo

    3.5 (6)
    Welcome to my profile! 👋

    We are passionate about algorithmic trading 📈 and develop high-quality Expert Advisors (EAs) 🤖 and indicators 📊 for the MetaTrader community.
    Our goal is to create tools that help traders implement their strategies effectively and reliably 👍.
    6 products
  • Version: 1.26
  • Updated: 20 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
AccountTracker PRO is a professional MT5 account tracker and MetaTrader 5 trading statistics indicator for traders who want a clear trading dashboard directly on the chart. It combines account performance monitoring, drawdown tracking, daily profit analysis, hourly trading statistics, weekday trading statistics, and a trading calendar MT5 view in one compact panel.

If you are looking for a MetaTrader 5 account tracker, trading analytics indicator, trading performance tracker, drawdown monitor MT5, daily profit tracker, or trading journal indicator MT5, AccountTracker PRO is designed for that role. It shows balance, equity, floating P/L, current drawdown, max drawdown, peak balance, trades, open positions, Profit Factor, Win Rate, and calendar-based daily history in real time.

What makes it especially useful is its deposit and withdrawal aware logic. Capital movements are excluded from trading P/L, and the indicator adjusts balance peaks to avoid false drawdown spikes. This means your account statistics reflect real trading performance instead of money transfers.

Key advantages:
  • - On-chart trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5
  • - Overview, Hours, Days, and Calendar tabs
  • - Hourly heatmap and weekday heatmap for performance analysis
  • - Daily profit tracker and account performance monitor in one panel
  • - Real-time drawdown monitor with current DD, max DD, and peak balance
  • - Profit Factor and Win Rate based on real closed trades
  • - Calendar view with daily P/L, drawdown, and detailed tooltips
  • - Persistent storage with restart recovery for daily, hourly, weekday, and current-day state
  • - Export statistics, drawdown alerts, and Demo Mode
  • - Light and Dark themes with a draggable and collapsible panel

Best for:
  • - Forex statistics and trading analytics
  • - Gold, Indices, Crypto, CFDs
  • - Live accounts, demo accounts, and prop firm account tracking
  • - Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe

Important:
  • - Works as an indicator, not as an EA
  • - Can run alongside any Expert Advisor on the same chart
  • - Statistics are stored separately for each account and symbol
  • - By default, cash-flow detection uses `DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE`
  • - If your broker uses credits, corrections, or charges for real capital movements, enable the corresponding inputs
    Reviews 2
    amcosmos
    96
    amcosmos 2026.04.15 20:28 
     

    I have been testing AccountTrackerPro for a while now and it does exactly what I needed. The main strength of this indicator is how clearly it shows real-time equity, drawdown, and overall account performance without needing to dig through MT5 reports. For anyone running EAs or basket strategies, this is very useful. It gives a clear picture of what is actually happening to your account in real time, not just balance but equity behaviour, which is what really matters. The interface is simple and easy to read. No clutter, no unnecessary features. Everything important is visible at a glance. Installation was straightforward and it runs smoothly without slowing down the platform. What I like most is the ability to monitor drawdown properly. This is something MT5 does not handle well by default, especially if you are managing risk actively. If you are serious about trading and want better visibility over your account performance, this is a solid tool. It does what it says and does it well.

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    sixhunter83
    117
    sixhunter83 2026.06.10 12:52 
     

    overall still abit buggy and have some issues. not as stable and complete as it should have been in terms of both the tool and user support/experience. ps. some more update, its quite broken n not ready to use at all. even changing a simple timeframe will reset all your data away. extremely disappointed. strongly advise not to purchase. this product has not been tested enough to b used in a functional way.

    amcosmos
    96
    amcosmos 2026.04.15 20:28 
     

    I have been testing AccountTrackerPro for a while now and it does exactly what I needed. The main strength of this indicator is how clearly it shows real-time equity, drawdown, and overall account performance without needing to dig through MT5 reports. For anyone running EAs or basket strategies, this is very useful. It gives a clear picture of what is actually happening to your account in real time, not just balance but equity behaviour, which is what really matters. The interface is simple and easy to read. No clutter, no unnecessary features. Everything important is visible at a glance. Installation was straightforward and it runs smoothly without slowing down the platform. What I like most is the ability to monitor drawdown properly. This is something MT5 does not handle well by default, especially if you are managing risk actively. If you are serious about trading and want better visibility over your account performance, this is a solid tool. It does what it says and does it well.

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