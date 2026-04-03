AccountTrackerPro

AccountTracker PRO is a professional MT5 account tracker and MetaTrader 5 trading statistics indicator for traders who want a clear trading dashboard directly on the chart. It combines account performance monitoring, drawdown tracking, daily profit analysis, hourly trading statistics, weekday trading statistics, and a trading calendar MT5 view in one compact panel.





If you are looking for a MetaTrader 5 account tracker, trading analytics indicator, trading performance tracker, drawdown monitor MT5, daily profit tracker, or trading journal indicator MT5, AccountTracker PRO is designed for that role. It shows balance, equity, floating P/L, current drawdown, max drawdown, peak balance, trades, open positions, Profit Factor, Win Rate, and calendar-based daily history in real time.





What makes it especially useful is its deposit and withdrawal aware logic. Capital movements are excluded from trading P/L, and the indicator adjusts balance peaks to avoid false drawdown spikes. This means your account statistics reflect real trading performance instead of money transfers.





Key advantages:

- On-chart trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5

- Overview, Hours, Days, and Calendar tabs

- Hourly heatmap and weekday heatmap for performance analysis

- Daily profit tracker and account performance monitor in one panel

- Real-time drawdown monitor with current DD, max DD, and peak balance

- Profit Factor and Win Rate based on real closed trades

- Calendar view with daily P/L, drawdown, and detailed tooltips

- Persistent storage with restart recovery for daily, hourly, weekday, and current-day state

- Export statistics, drawdown alerts, and Demo Mode

- Light and Dark themes with a draggable and collapsible panel





Best for:

- Forex statistics and trading analytics

- Gold, Indices, Crypto, CFDs

- Live accounts, demo accounts, and prop firm account tracking

- Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe





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