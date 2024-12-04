US30 Morning Break Scalper
- Experts
- Akapop Srisang
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 20 April 2025
- Activations: 10
US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5
See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678
Pricing Rules
Next Price (December 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025) : $490
Next Price (January 1, 2025 – January 31, 2025) : $550
Set Files
- Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop) – Download Here
Uses a short trailing stop for faster trades and more stable profit capture.
- Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop) – Download Here
Uses a longer trailing stop, allowing trades to stay open longer when trends break, potentially capturing larger profits.
This EA is designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) Index. If you’re looking for an EA that works across multiple symbols, check out my universal EA:
Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5
Account Requirements
How to Use the EA
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.Choose the timeframe for range calculation.Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
Define trade end time & order expiration.Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
Define scalping range size (in points).Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.Set specific trading dates.
I have been using it for almost 2 months - it works properly and most importantly profitable) EA makes one trade per day. pros: it is always good to have such EA in the collection, buying power is not taken away, you always know at what time will be a trade, good for beginners. cons: you will not become a millionaire with only one EA))