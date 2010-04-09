HuiAi
HUIAI Trading Robot
LIVE TESTED
HUIAI is an automated trading system designed for analyzing and trading Nas100 on the H1 timeframe.
Technical Specifications
- Target Market: Nas100
- Timeframe: H1
- Recommended Minimum Balance: $100
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
Core Features
Risk Management System
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Trailing stop adjustment
- Spread analysis and adjustment
- Volatility-based risk optimization
Technical Capabilities
- Automatic timezone detection
- Analysis display interface
- Parameter optimization
Settings
General Settings
- Trade identifier
- Automatic timezone detection
- Manual GMT offset
- Customizable trading hours
Money Management
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Risk percentage per trade
- Maximum allowed lot size
- Fixed lot size (when auto mode is disabled)
Advanced Settings
- Volatility calculation period
- Volatility impact factor
- RSI period
- Information panel display
Usage Recommendations
- Start with default settings
- Verify timezone settings
- Maintain adequate account balance
Technical Support
