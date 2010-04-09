HuiAi

HUIAI is an automated trading system designed for analyzing and trading Nas100 on the H1 timeframe.

Technical Specifications

  • Target Market: Nas100
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Recommended Minimum Balance: $100
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

Core Features

Risk Management System

  • Automatic lot size calculation
  • Trailing stop adjustment
  • Spread analysis and adjustment
  • Volatility-based risk optimization

Technical Capabilities

  • Automatic timezone detection
  • Analysis display interface
  • Parameter optimization

Settings

General Settings

  • Trade identifier
  • Automatic timezone detection
  • Manual GMT offset
  • Customizable trading hours

Money Management

  • Automatic lot size calculation
  • Risk percentage per trade
  • Maximum allowed lot size
  • Fixed lot size (when auto mode is disabled)

Advanced Settings

  • Volatility calculation period
  • Volatility impact factor
  • RSI period
  • Information panel display


Usage Recommendations

  • Start with default settings
  • Verify timezone settings
  • Maintain adequate account balance

Technical Support

Contact our support team for technical assistance and updates.


