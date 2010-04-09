HUIAI Trading Robot





LIVE TESTED - Contact me to see live performance

Next Price 399$

HUIAI is an automated trading system designed for analyzing and trading Nas100 on the H1 timeframe.

Technical Specifications

Target Market: Nas100

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Minimum Balance: $100

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Core Features

Risk Management System

Automatic lot size calculation

Trailing stop adjustment

Spread analysis and adjustment

Volatility-based risk optimization

Technical Capabilities

Automatic timezone detection

Analysis display interface

Parameter optimization

Settings

General Settings

Trade identifier

Automatic timezone detection

Manual GMT offset

Customizable trading hours

Money Management

Automatic lot size calculation

Risk percentage per trade

Maximum allowed lot size

Fixed lot size (when auto mode is disabled)

Advanced Settings

Volatility calculation period

Volatility impact factor

RSI period

Information panel display





Usage Recommendations

Start with default settings

Verify timezone settings

Maintain adequate account balance

Technical Support

Contact our support team for technical assistance and updates.



