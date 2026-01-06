Orbit Rage Final 2

XAUUSD Setfile : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing
BTCUSD Setfile : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing


🔥 Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection 🔥

Unlock the power of high-frequency precision trading with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market.
Built for traders who demand speed, safety, and smart automation, this EA trades every second and secures profits systematically — all while protecting your capital like a vault.

 KEY FEATURES

 ULTRA-FAST SCALPING
Trades every second on M15 candles, capturing micro-movements with razor-sharp execution.

 AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKEOUT
Closes ALL trades once a preset equity percent profit is hit — locks in gains, resets for the next round.

 TREND-FOLLOWING INTELLIGENCE
Uses advanced trend confirmation to align with market momentum — no blind reversals, no gambling against the flow.

 MAX DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
Hard stops and loss-breakers activate before DD hurts your account — trade with confidence, not fear.

 SMART MARKET FILTERS

  • Time & day restrictions

  • High-impact news filter

  • Volatility detection

 HEDGING MODE (Optional)
Run in hedge mode for extra risk management — perfect for brokers allowing hedging.

 FULLY AUTOMATED
Set, optimize, and let it run — minimal intervention required.

🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ORBIT RAGE FINAL PRO 6.0

“This isn’t just another EA — it’s a precision profit engine. While others gamble, Orbit Rage follows strict rules, secures profits fast, and defends your balance like its own.
Whether you’re asleep, at work, or on vacation — it’s working, second by second, to grow your account.”

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

  • Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (Cent or Standard accounts)

  • Broker: Low spreads, fast execution, ECN/RAW preferred

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. You could lose more than your initial investment.
Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 is a tool — not a guarantee of profit. Use proper risk management, test on a demo account first, and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

💬 GET STARTED TODAY

Ready to upgrade your trading automation?
Click ‘Buy Now’ and join hundreds of traders who trust Orbit Rage for systematic, disciplined, and high-speed trading.

➡️ Questions? Check the support section or contact me directly on MQL5.

Trade smart. Trade fast. Trade with Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0.

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Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring : EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create th
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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
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Tingting Yu
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X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
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