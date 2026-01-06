Orbit Rage Final 2
- Experts
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- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 6 January 2026
- Activations: 20
XAUUSD Setfile : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing
BTCUSD Setfile : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing
🔥 Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection 🔥
Unlock the power of high-frequency precision trading with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market.
Built for traders who demand speed, safety, and smart automation, this EA trades every second and secures profits systematically — all while protecting your capital like a vault.
✨ KEY FEATURES
✅ ULTRA-FAST SCALPING
Trades every second on M15 candles, capturing micro-movements with razor-sharp execution.
✅ AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKEOUT
Closes ALL trades once a preset equity percent profit is hit — locks in gains, resets for the next round.
✅ TREND-FOLLOWING INTELLIGENCE
Uses advanced trend confirmation to align with market momentum — no blind reversals, no gambling against the flow.
✅ MAX DRAWDOWN PROTECTION
Hard stops and loss-breakers activate before DD hurts your account — trade with confidence, not fear.
✅ SMART MARKET FILTERS
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Time & day restrictions
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High-impact news filter
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Volatility detection
✅ HEDGING MODE (Optional)
Run in hedge mode for extra risk management — perfect for brokers allowing hedging.
✅ FULLY AUTOMATED
Set, optimize, and let it run — minimal intervention required.
🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ORBIT RAGE FINAL PRO 6.0
“This isn’t just another EA — it’s a precision profit engine. While others gamble, Orbit Rage follows strict rules, secures profits fast, and defends your balance like its own.
Whether you’re asleep, at work, or on vacation — it’s working, second by second, to grow your account.”
⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)
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Timeframe: M15
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Minimum Deposit: $500 (Cent or Standard accounts)
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Broker: Low spreads, fast execution, ECN/RAW preferred
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. You could lose more than your initial investment.
Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 is a tool — not a guarantee of profit. Use proper risk management, test on a demo account first, and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
💬 GET STARTED TODAY
Ready to upgrade your trading automation?
Click ‘Buy Now’ and join hundreds of traders who trust Orbit Rage for systematic, disciplined, and high-speed trading.
➡️ Questions? Check the support section or contact me directly on MQL5.
Trade smart. Trade fast. Trade with Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0.