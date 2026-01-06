Orbit Rage Final 2

XAUUSD Setfile : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing

BTCUSD Setfile : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing



🔥 Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection 🔥

Unlock the power of high-frequency precision trading with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market.

Built for traders who demand speed, safety, and smart automation, this EA trades every second and secures profits systematically — all while protecting your capital like a vault.

✨ KEY FEATURES

✅ ULTRA-FAST SCALPING

Trades every second on M15 candles, capturing micro-movements with razor-sharp execution.

✅ AUTOMATIC PROFIT TAKEOUT

Closes ALL trades once a preset equity percent profit is hit — locks in gains, resets for the next round.

✅ TREND-FOLLOWING INTELLIGENCE

Uses advanced trend confirmation to align with market momentum — no blind reversals, no gambling against the flow.

✅ MAX DRAWDOWN PROTECTION

Hard stops and loss-breakers activate before DD hurts your account — trade with confidence, not fear.

✅ SMART MARKET FILTERS

Time & day restrictions

High-impact news filter

Volatility detection

✅ HEDGING MODE (Optional)

Run in hedge mode for extra risk management — perfect for brokers allowing hedging.

✅ FULLY AUTOMATED

Set, optimize, and let it run — minimal intervention required.

🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ORBIT RAGE FINAL PRO 6.0

“This isn’t just another EA — it’s a precision profit engine. While others gamble, Orbit Rage follows strict rules, secures profits fast, and defends your balance like its own.

Whether you’re asleep, at work, or on vacation — it’s working, second by second, to grow your account.”

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Currency Pairs : Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

Timeframe : M15

Minimum Deposit : $500 (Cent or Standard accounts)

Broker: Low spreads, fast execution, ECN/RAW preferred

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 is a tool — not a guarantee of profit. Use proper risk management, test on a demo account first, and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

💬 GET STARTED TODAY

Ready to upgrade your trading automation?

Click ‘Buy Now’ and join hundreds of traders who trust Orbit Rage for systematic, disciplined, and high-speed trading.

➡️ Questions? Check the support section or contact me directly on MQL5.

Trade smart. Trade fast. Trade with Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0.