Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Disciplined AI Confirmation
Important Broker Note
All development, signals, and backtests for Gold Quant AI are conducted on IC Markets.
If you use a different broker, results may vary due to differences in spreads, execution speed, slippage, and liquidity conditions.
Description
Meet Gold Quant AI
Gold Quant AI is an automated trading system designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined execution when trading XAU/USD (Gold).
The system is intentionally selective.
It places a maximum of one trade per day, and only when market conditions are AI-confirmed and aligned with the dominant trend.
There is no overtrading, no signal flooding, and no forced entries.
If conditions are not clear, Gold Quant AI simply does not trade.
Every position is executed with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
There are no martingale techniques, no grid systems, and no hidden recovery logic.
Clear Honesty About the AI
The AI component in Gold Quant AI is used strictly for market-condition and news-based filtering and confirmation.
It does not generate random entries or “AI guesses.”
Trade execution itself is powered by a real, rule-based strategy, built on professional trading principles rather than hype-driven AI concepts.
Under the hood, Gold Quant AI combines AI-assisted confirmation with an institutional-style technical approach, focusing on:
-
Market structure
-
Trend direction
-
Momentum strength
-
Volatility conditions
This mirrors how professional traders approach gold — patiently waiting for alignment rather than chasing price.
Live Signal Proof – Verified Performance
You don’t have to rely on promises.
Gold Quant AI performance can be independently verified through live MQL5 signals, running the system in real market conditions.
Primary Signal (Since 03/Sept/2025)
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812
This is the main reference account, showing every trade executed by Gold Quant AI, including full statistics and complete trade history.
Secondary Signal (Since 08/Dec/2025)
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752
This additional signal provides a fresh reference, running on a standard account for one week under live market conditions.
Key Highlights
-
Maximum one high-quality trade per day – quality over quantity
-
AI-assisted trend & condition confirmation – trades only when alignment is present
-
Institutional-style rule-based strategy – inspired by professional market structure concepts
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade – no martingale, no grid
-
Low-drawdown, prop-firm–friendly profile – configurable to meet common prop firm rules
-
Fully optimised for Gold (XAU/USD) – designed around gold’s volatility and behaviour
Trade Behaviour & Risk Profile
-
Maximum of one trade per day
-
No trades if conditions are not clearly aligned
-
Designed to avoid emotional or impulsive execution
-
Focused on consistency and capital protection rather than aggressive growth
Recommended Setup
-
Broker: IC Markets (recommended; all testing and live signals are based on IC Markets)
-
Account Type: Low-spread ECN-style
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher (used responsibly)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD only
-
Timeframe: M15 (attach the EA to the XAUUSD M15 chart)
-
VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS for uninterrupted operation
-
Risk: Fixed percentage risk per trade, aligned with your risk tolerance or prop firm rules
After Purchase Support
After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 private messages for:
-
Step-by-step setup instructions
-
Usage guidelines and best practices
-
Assistance with optimisation ideas and risk configuration
Disclaimer
Trading the financial markets involves significant risk.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
