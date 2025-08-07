Gold Quant Ai

Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Disciplined AI Confirmation

Important Broker Note

All development, signals, and backtests for Gold Quant AI are conducted on IC Markets.
If you use a different broker, results may vary due to differences in spreads, execution speed, slippage, and liquidity conditions.

Launch Pricing Roadmap

Launch Offer: Only $99
This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only.

  • First 10 buyers: $99

  • After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200

  • Then: price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales

  • Final target price: $1,999

Current Status

  • Current price: $99

  • 3 copies left at $99

  • Next price: $200

Description

Meet Gold Quant AI

Gold Quant AI is an automated trading system designed for traders who value precision, consistency, and disciplined execution when trading XAU/USD (Gold).

The system is intentionally selective.
It places a maximum of one trade per day, and only when market conditions are AI-confirmed and aligned with the dominant trend.

There is no overtrading, no signal flooding, and no forced entries.
If conditions are not clear, Gold Quant AI simply does not trade.

Every position is executed with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
There are no martingale techniques, no grid systems, and no hidden recovery logic.

Clear Honesty About the AI

The AI component in Gold Quant AI is used strictly for market-condition and news-based filtering and confirmation.
It does not generate random entries or “AI guesses.”

Trade execution itself is powered by a real, rule-based strategy, built on professional trading principles rather than hype-driven AI concepts.

Under the hood, Gold Quant AI combines AI-assisted confirmation with an institutional-style technical approach, focusing on:

  • Market structure

  • Trend direction

  • Momentum strength

  • Volatility conditions

This mirrors how professional traders approach gold — patiently waiting for alignment rather than chasing price.

Live Signal Proof – Verified Performance

You don’t have to rely on promises.
Gold Quant AI performance can be independently verified through live MQL5 signals, running the system in real market conditions.

Primary Signal (Since 03/Sept/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812

This is the main reference account, showing every trade executed by Gold Quant AI, including full statistics and complete trade history.

Secondary Signal (Since 08/Dec/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752

This additional signal provides a fresh reference, running on a standard account for one week under live market conditions.

Key Highlights

  • Maximum one high-quality trade per day – quality over quantity

  • AI-assisted trend & condition confirmation – trades only when alignment is present

  • Institutional-style rule-based strategy – inspired by professional market structure concepts

  • Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade – no martingale, no grid

  • Low-drawdown, prop-firm–friendly profile – configurable to meet common prop firm rules

  • Fully optimised for Gold (XAU/USD) – designed around gold’s volatility and behaviour

Trade Behaviour & Risk Profile

  • Maximum of one trade per day

  • No trades if conditions are not clearly aligned

  • Designed to avoid emotional or impulsive execution

  • Focused on consistency and capital protection rather than aggressive growth

Recommended Setup

  • Broker: IC Markets (recommended; all testing and live signals are based on IC Markets)

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN-style

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher (used responsibly)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only

  • Timeframe: M15 (attach the EA to the XAUUSD M15 chart)

  • VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Risk: Fixed percentage risk per trade, aligned with your risk tolerance or prop firm rules

After Purchase Support

After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 private messages for:

  • Step-by-step setup instructions

  • Usage guidelines and best practices

  • Assistance with optimisation ideas and risk configuration

Disclaimer

Trading the financial markets involves significant risk.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

More from author
Aureon AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (6)
Experts
Aureon AI – Institutional Gold Trading with AI-Assisted Precision Important Broker Note All development, signals, and backtests for Aureon AI are conducted on IC Markets . If you use a different broker, results may vary due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity conditions. Launch Offer & Pricing Roadmap Launch Offer: Only $99 This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only. First 10 buyers: $99 After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200 Then: price increases by $50 af
Gold Range Breaker
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (2)
Experts
Special Offer: If you buy Aureon AI , you will receive Gold Range Breaker EA for FREE ! Gold Range Breaker EA Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) – Time-Filtered Breakout Logic Description Gold Range Breaker EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the XAU/USD (Gold) trading pair. It is based on a range breakout strategy that operates during specific trading sessions. The EA identifies consolidation phases in the market and opens trades when price action breaks out of these defined
Daniel Chng Chin Huang
2578
Daniel Chng Chin Huang 2025.12.23 13:32 
 

I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.23 13:36
Thank you so much for your support and kind words! 🙏
We’re glad to hear you chose Aureon AI and Gold Quant AI. Our goal is always to provide friendly support and consistent EA performance.
XAUUSD-reader
34
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.15 03:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.15 18:56
Thanks a lot, I really appreciate that 🙏 Glad to hear both EAs are performing well for you. Happy I could help sort out any issues, and I’m always here if you need anything else.
LuisGustavo_BR
413
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.12.08 15:33 
 

I ran several tests before purchasing it. The EA performed well in backtests. I put it into operation on a real account today. I'm waiting for the first position to open. I think it's very promising. And I was happy to see two updates today.

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.08 15:36
Glad to have you with us mate and yes I added a few features to the bot to improve it and added spread filter for some users who want to modify it
trader2092
49
trader2092 2025.12.07 23:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.08 15:35
Glad your happy with our Top EAs on the MQL5
Traa44at
49
Traa44at 2025.12.05 15:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.05 16:00
Thanks a lot for the honest review mate, really appreciate you taking the time to test properly before sharing your thoughts. I’m glad Gold Quant has treated you well and that you’re enjoying Aureon too. Let’s keep it steady and grow together. Happy trading!
oymail
225
oymail 2025.10.16 05:11 
 

Its a profitable EA, 4 trades and 4 wins. I am very happy with the purchase and performance. Its sniper entry trade, see the results yourself "Comments" section cos I can't attach the file here. The only setback, when there is an opportunity market data and execute trades automatically and that it. I would say per day only but the profit really "MADNESS". I hope the seller able to make the EA to trade at least 2/3 trades per day.

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.10.16 07:22
Appreciate your feedback! Glad to hear the EA’s performing well for you. It focuses on quality over quantity — that’s how it keeps those sniper entries consistent. Still, I’m working on updates that might increase trade frequency while keeping accuracy tight. Thanks for your trust!
Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks
254
Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks 2025.08.29 12:18 
 

Backtests looks promising. I like this EA and am happy I found it. The performance is looking great.

Hizbullah Mangal
563
Reply from developer Hizbullah Mangal 2025.09.04 15:46
Thanks for nice words Mohammed Ibrahiem Rasoelbaks looking forward to having happy clients like you
