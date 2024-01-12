FTMO Trading EA MT5

5

Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea, the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market.


Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and confidently. Its intuitive interface provides a seamless trading experience, whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out.

After purchase send me a private message to receive recommended set file and manual installation guide for prop firm or personal account .

Make your purchase promptly ,EA is about to increase price .

Ftmo trading ea mt4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94789


Key Features:

1. Price action analysis: ftmo ea utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze price movements in real-time, identifying key patterns and trends to initiate trading decisions.

2. Customizable Strategies: Tailor your trading approach to suit your preferences with customizable parameters and risk management settings.

3. Automated Execution: Take advantage of automated trading capabilities, allowing ftmo ea to execute trades on your behalf with precision and efficiency.

4. Backtesting and Optimization: Tested and refined strategies with comprehensive backtesting tools, ensuring robust performance in various market conditions.

5. Risk Management: Prioritize capital preservation with built-in risk management features, including stop-loss and take-profit orders, to mitigate potential losses.

6. Continuous Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with regular updates and enhancements, ensuring that ftmo ea remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

 

Experience the next evolution in trading technology with ftmo ea and unlock the full potential of price action analysis. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or investor, ftmo ea is your ultimate companion in navigating the complexities of the financial markets with confidence and precision.

 

Benefits

  • Flexible risk management settings 
  • Advanced entry and exit system
  • ready-made set file
  • Capital protection tools 
  • Very small drawdown
  • Trades all prop firms
  • Trades personal account 

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • XAUUSD should have smaller spread
  • Timeframe: m30
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ecn or raw with very low spreads.
  • Important: use a vps for the ea to work 24/7.
  • Any leverage provided.

Risk warning: trading forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. Please read and ensure you fully understand our risk disclosure.

 

 

 

 


Video FTMO Trading EA MT5
Reviews 1
maddie123456
49
maddie123456 2024.03.01 00:34 
 

Samuel is excellent with customer service and providing exact set files for the specific needs of your account size and broker. The EA is simple and stable. There is no worry about it breaching your account or going into large drawdowns. :)

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Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1200 . [  Live Signal +14 Months  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , built on a breakout strategy . Breakouts on Gold offer some of the best entry opportunities: key levels are broken almost every day. The problem is that far from every one of them follows through. This is exactly the problem Aero solves: it is an advanced system for identifying the breakouts that a
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5 (5)
Experts
Squid X - Professional Gold Trading Solution Squid X   is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for   XAUUSD (Gold)   trading, combining advanced technical analysis with robust risk management. Engineered for precision, it is suitable for both personal growth accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Live signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375199 Key Features: Advanced Technical Logic:   Automatically analyzes market structure using   Price Action ,   Trendlines ,   Fibonacci Retracements , an
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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XAU Precision Flow EA is a professional-grade trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It applies a multi-layered confirmation framework using higher-timeframe market structure, momentum alignment, and trend continuation behavior. This ensures that every trade is taken with directional bias already established , significantly reducing noise and false entries that are common in lower-timeframe gold trading. The EA focuses on high-probability directional movements , entering only w
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maddie123456
49
maddie123456 2024.03.01 00:34 
 

Samuel is excellent with customer service and providing exact set files for the specific needs of your account size and broker. The EA is simple and stable. There is no worry about it breaching your account or going into large drawdowns. :)

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
587
Reply from developer Samuel Kiniu Njoroge 2024.03.01 00:36
Always on frontline to deliver the best service . Thank you for the kind review
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