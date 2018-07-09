Triton

5
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods.
  • The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk)
  • The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1
  • The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4

Default settings can be used for EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the M30.

Do not use this EA with a broker who averages multiple positions into one position !

MT4 version:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44133

Settings

  • UseSwing - Trading the Swing strategy
  • Swing_TimeFrame - Time Frame for Swing
  • UseSR - Trading the Support and Resistance strategy
  • SR_TimeFrame - Time Frame for SR
  • UseGap - Trading Gap strategy
  • Gap_TimeFrame - Time Frame for Gap
  • MinGap - Minimum gap size in points
  • Start trading, hour - you can set trading time
  • Start trading, minute - you can set trading time
  • End trading, hour - you can set trading time
  • End trading, minute - you can set trading time
  • Start pause, hour - you can set pause / no trading
  • Start pause, minute - you can set pause / no trading
  • End pause, hour - you can set pause / no trading
  • End pause, minute - you can set pause / no trading
  • Use Close time - Turns on Close time function
  • Close time, hour - Close all trades at this time each day, hour
  • Close time, minute - Close all trades at this time each day, minute
  • Max.spread size - maximum allowed spread size
  • Max.total of trades - maximum number of open trades
  • Execution Order Type - order execution type (contact your broker if necessary).
    • Trades BUY - allows trading long / BUY
    • Trades SELL - allows trading short / SELL

      :::::::: Money management::::::::

      • Lot - primary Lot size
      • AutoLot - automatic Lot calculation based on account size
      • AutoLot Balance % - Percentage of account balance for AutoLot calculation.If you use this EA on 3 pairs, set it to 33%, etc.
      • Min. distance of next trade - in points
      • Lot x - multiplication Lot of next trade
      • TP all trades - when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points
      • Multipair closing - allows closing of trades on other markets (loss vs. profit)
      • TP - Target profit in points
      • SL - Stop Loss in points
      • AllSL - StopLoss in the points of all trades together, 0 is off
      • AllClose by DD% - Set the maximum allowed drawdown for this EA (loss in% of balance). Then all trades of this EA will be closed.
      • DD alert % - Displays a warning when this drawdown.
      • SafeClosing - if the trade is in a loss for a long time, it will be closed when the profit is 0 + commission + swap.(recommended)
      • TP1 Lot% - closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot
      • TP1 - closes part of a trade in this profit of points
      • SL1 Lot% - closes part of a trade in loss, set % of Lot
      • SL1 - closes part of a trade in this loss of points
      • SL on BE - in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade
      • SL on BE + - "SL on BE" function moves SL to this profit in points
      • TrailingSL start profit - in this profit in points begin to move the SL
      • TrailingSL distance - moves SL at this distance from the current price
      • TrailingSL step - moves SL after these steps, in points
      • TrailingTP start loss - in this loss in points begin to move the TP
      • TrailingTP distance - moves TP at this distance from the current price
      • TrailingTP step - moves TP after these steps, in points
      • Magic - the identification number of trades
      • comment - a comment to trade

      Example for AutoLot function:

        Settings
        • Lot = 0.02
        • AutoLot = 500
        • Your account balance is 1000
          The trade size will be 0.04 Lot
        • Your account balance is 1500
          The trade size will be 0.06 Lot
        • Your account balance is 2000
          The trade size will be 0.08 Lot

        Example for Multipair closing function:

        It tracks trades of the whole account, which have same the first two numbers of the Magic numbers.

        Market situation:

        • EURUSD - Magic 5511 - trade BUY is loss 100 points
        • GBPUSD - Magic 5522 - trade SELL is profit 130 points

        The first two numbers of the Magic numbers are the same (55), so both trades will be closed at a total profit of 30 points (setting TP all trades = 30)


        Reviews 5
        Dansie Software Limited
        497
        Ryan Luke Dansie 2020.08.13 11:06 
         

        good reliable results so far, just make sure you back test to understand safe lot sizes according to your balance. I'm using it on a dedicated account with 6 currency pairs, and using half the safe lot size which i tested with on individual pairs

        Igor Dervuk
        820
        Igor Dervuk 2018.12.10 10:13 
         

        Очень перспективный ЕА !

        Michal Jonik
        785
        Michal Jonik 2018.11.13 21:45 
         

        Very good and stable results!

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        Dansie Software Limited
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        Ryan Luke Dansie 2020.08.13 11:06 
         

        good reliable results so far, just make sure you back test to understand safe lot sizes according to your balance. I'm using it on a dedicated account with 6 currency pairs, and using half the safe lot size which i tested with on individual pairs

        Mahan Bagheri
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        Mahan Bagheri 2019.12.19 23:12 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Igor Dervuk
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        Igor Dervuk 2018.12.10 10:13 
         

        Очень перспективный ЕА !

        Anatoly Osipov
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        Anatoly Osipov 2018.12.07 19:43 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Michal Jonik
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        Michal Jonik 2018.11.13 21:45 
         

        Very good and stable results!

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