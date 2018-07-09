Triton
- Experts
-
- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 13 December 2021
- Activations: 5
- The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk)
- The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1
- The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4
Default settings can be used for EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the M30.
Do not use this EA with a broker who averages multiple positions into one position !
MT4 version:https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44133
Settings
- UseSwing - Trading the Swing strategy
- Swing_TimeFrame - Time Frame for Swing
- UseSR - Trading the Support and Resistance strategy
- SR_TimeFrame - Time Frame for SR
- UseGap - Trading Gap strategy
- Gap_TimeFrame - Time Frame for Gap
- MinGap - Minimum gap size in points
- Start trading, hour - you can set trading time
- Start trading, minute - you can set trading time
- End trading, hour - you can set trading time
- End trading, minute - you can set trading time
- Start pause, hour - you can set pause / no trading
- Start pause, minute - you can set pause / no trading
- End pause, hour - you can set pause / no trading
- End pause, minute - you can set pause / no trading
- Use Close time - Turns on Close time function
- Close time, hour - Close all trades at this time each day, hour
- Close time, minute - Close all trades at this time each day, minute
- Max.spread size - maximum allowed spread size
- Max.total of trades - maximum number of open trades
- Execution Order Type - order execution type (contact your broker if necessary).
- Trades BUY - allows trading long / BUY
- Trades SELL - allows trading short / SELL
:::::::: Money management::::::::
- Lot - primary Lot size
- AutoLot - automatic Lot calculation based on account size
- AutoLot Balance % - Percentage of account balance for AutoLot calculation.If you use this EA on 3 pairs, set it to 33%, etc.
- Min. distance of next trade - in points
- Lot x - multiplication Lot of next trade
- TP all trades - when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points
- Multipair closing - allows closing of trades on other markets (loss vs. profit)
- TP - Target profit in points
- SL - Stop Loss in points
- AllSL - StopLoss in the points of all trades together, 0 is off
- AllClose by DD% - Set the maximum allowed drawdown for this EA (loss in% of balance). Then all trades of this EA will be closed.
- DD alert % - Displays a warning when this drawdown.
- SafeClosing - if the trade is in a loss for a long time, it will be closed when the profit is 0 + commission + swap.(recommended)
- TP1 Lot% - closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot
- TP1 - closes part of a trade in this profit of points
- SL1 Lot% - closes part of a trade in loss, set % of Lot
- SL1 - closes part of a trade in this loss of points
- SL on BE - in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade
- SL on BE + - "SL on BE" function moves SL to this profit in points
- TrailingSL start profit - in this profit in points begin to move the SL
- TrailingSL distance - moves SL at this distance from the current price
- TrailingSL step - moves SL after these steps, in points
- TrailingTP start loss - in this loss in points begin to move the TP
- TrailingTP distance - moves TP at this distance from the current price
- TrailingTP step - moves TP after these steps, in points
- Magic - the identification number of trades
- comment - a comment to trade
Example for AutoLot function:
- Lot = 0.02
- AutoLot = 500
- Your account balance is 1000
The trade size will be 0.04 Lot
- Your account balance is 1500
The trade size will be 0.06 Lot
- Your account balance is 2000
The trade size will be 0.08 Lot
Example for Multipair closing function:
It tracks trades of the whole account, which have same the first two numbers of the Magic numbers.
Market situation:
- EURUSD - Magic 5511 - trade BUY is loss 100 points
- GBPUSD - Magic 5522 - trade SELL is profit 130 points
The first two numbers of the Magic numbers are the same (55), so both trades will be closed at a total profit of 30 points (setting TP all trades = 30)
good reliable results so far, just make sure you back test to understand safe lot sizes according to your balance. I'm using it on a dedicated account with 6 currency pairs, and using half the safe lot size which i tested with on individual pairs