The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk)

The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1

The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4

This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods.

Default settings can be used for EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY on the M30.

Do not use this EA with a broker who averages multiple positions into one position !

Settings

UseSwing - Trading the Swing strategy

- Trading the Swing strategy Swing_TimeFrame - Time Frame for Swing

- Time Frame for Swing UseSR - Trading the Support and Resistance strategy

- Trading the Support and Resistance strategy SR_TimeFrame - Time Frame for SR

- Time Frame for SR UseGap - Trading Gap strategy

- Trading Gap strategy Gap_TimeFrame - Time Frame for Gap

- Time Frame for Gap MinGap - Minimum gap size in points

- Minimum gap size in points Start trading, hour - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time Start trading, minute - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time End trading, hour - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time End trading, minute - you can set trading time

- you can set trading time Start pause, hour - you can set pause / no trading

- you can set pause / no trading Start pause, minute - you can set pause / no trading

- you can set pause / no trading End pause, hour - you can set pause / no trading

- you can set pause / no trading End pause, minute - you can set pause / no trading

- you can set pause / no trading Use Close time - Turns on Close time function

- Turns on Close time function Close time, hour - Close all trades at this time each day, hour

- Close time, minute - Close all trades at this time each day, minute



Max.spread size - maximum allowed spread size

- maximum allowed spread size Max.total of trades - maximum number of open trades

- maximum number of open trades Execution Order Type - order execution type (contact your broker if necessary).

- order execution type (contact your broker if necessary). Trades BUY - allows trading long / BUY

- allows trading long / BUY Trades SELL - allows trading short / SELL



:::::::: Money management::::::::

Lot - primary Lot size

- primary Lot size AutoLot - automatic Lot calculation based on account size

- automatic Lot calculation based on account size AutoLot Balance % - Percentage of account balance for AutoLot calculation. If you use this EA on 3 pairs, set it to 33%, etc.

Min. distance of next trade - in points

Lot x - multiplication Lot of next trade

- multiplication Lot of next trade TP all trades - when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points

- when more than one trade is opened, all closes in this profit in points Multipair closing - allows closing of trades on other markets (loss vs. profit)

- allows closing of trades on other markets (loss vs. profit) TP - Target profit in points

- Target profit in points SL - Stop Loss in points

- Stop Loss in points AllSL - StopLoss in the points of all trades together, 0 is off

- StopLoss in the points of all trades together, AllClose by DD% - Set the maximum allowed drawdown for this EA (loss in% of balance). Then all trades of this EA will be closed.

DD alert % - Displays a warning when this drawdown.



SafeClosing - if the trade is in a loss for a long time, it will be closed when the profit is 0 + commission + swap. ( recommended)

TP1 Lot% - closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot

- closes part of a trade in profit, set % of Lot TP1 - closes part of a trade in this profit of points

- closes part of a trade in this profit of points SL1 Lot% - closes part of a trade in loss, set % of Lot

- closes part of a trade in loss, set % of Lot SL1 - closes part of a trade in this loss of points

- closes part of a trade in this loss of points SL on BE - in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade

- in this profit (in points) moves SL to the opening price of the trade SL on BE + - "SL on BE" function moves SL to this profit in points

- "SL on BE" function moves SL to this profit in points TrailingSL start profit - in this profit in points begin to move the SL

- in this profit in points begin to move the SL TrailingSL distance - moves SL at this distance from the current price

- moves SL at this distance from the current price TrailingSL step - moves SL after these steps, in points

- moves SL after these steps, in points TrailingTP start loss - in this loss in points begin to move the TP

- in this loss in points begin to move the TP TrailingTP distance - moves TP at this distance from the current price

- moves TP at this distance from the current price TrailingTP step - moves TP after these steps, in points

- moves TP after these steps, in points Magic - the identification number of trades

- the identification number of trades comment - a comment to trade

Example for AutoLot function:

Lot = 0.02

AutoLot = 500

Your account balance is 1000

The trade size will be 0.04 Lot

The trade size will be 0.04 Lot Your account balance is 1500

The trade size will be 0.06 Lot

The trade size will be 0.06 Lot Your account balance is 2000

The trade size will be 0.08 Lot

Example for Multipair closing function:

It tracks trades of the whole account, which have same the first two numbers of the Magic numbers.

Market situation:

EURUSD - Magic 5511 - trade BUY is loss 100 points

GBPUSD - Magic 5522 - trade SELL is profit 130 points

The first two numbers of the Magic numbers are the same (55), so both trades will be closed at a total profit of 30 points (setting TP all trades = 30)