TradeRanger MT5

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions!

TradeRanger MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns, such as price retracements after sharp movements in any direction, to effectively generate profit.

Launch the advisor on a single chart with the AUDCAD pair selected, and let it automatically handle other currency pairs. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special skills from you. Simply install the advisor and enjoy your free time — everything will be set up for you.


Traded Currency Pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT

  • Recommended Broker: FreshForex-MT5
  • Account Type: Classic
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum Balance: The larger, the better
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not required but recommended for stable performance

Advisor Parameters

  • Trade Comment (In Comment Section): displayed in the account journal or history under comments
  • Trade Pairs M15: list of selected currency pairs for trading (may change depending on the suffix)
  • Magic: identifier for the trading position
  • Lot Sizing Method: method for determining lot size based on the risk you wish to take
  • Fixed Lot: size of the initial trade
  • Deposit Load %: adjusts the initial lot size according to your deposit

If you have any questions or need further assistance, feel free to reach out:

💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru


