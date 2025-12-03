Bollinger Hedge
- Experts
- Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
- Version: 2.40
- Updated: 3 December 2025
- Activations: 10
🧠 Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot candleforms.co
1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment
Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals.
-
Bollinger Bands: Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands.
-
Trend Filter: Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support.
This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically confirmed trend.
2. Modular Structure with 6 Strategies
The robot offers 6 smart strategies to adapt to different market conditions:
✅ Normal
✅ Martingale
✅ Limit
✅ Stop
✅ Hedge
✅ Limit + Stop (new!)
In the Limit + Stop strategy:
-
For a BUY signal → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop
-
For a SELL signal → Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop
This setup prepares the system for both pullback and breakout scenarios.
3. Flexible Position Management: Hedge & Grid System
Once the trend is confirmed, the primary trade (BUY/SELL) is opened. Then:
-
Limit orders are placed based on grid distance
-
Stop orders are placed in the opposite direction
This structure ensures flexibility in volatile markets.
4. Smart Order Cleanup
When the main position is closed, all related pending orders are automatically deleted:
-
Reduces unnecessary margin usage
-
Keeps the chart interface clean
-
Enhances risk control and order management
5. ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing Stop
Protect profits with a trailing stop that adapts to market volatility:
-
Calm market: 1.2x ATR
-
Volatile: 1.5x ATR
-
Highly active: 2.0–2.5x ATR
Trailing distance auto-adjusts based on the instrument's behavior.
6. Break Even Protection
When a trade reaches a defined profit level, the SL is moved to breakeven:
-
Eliminates the possibility of loss
-
Guards against sudden reversals
-
Secures your capital
7. Flexible TP/SL Management
Users can define Take-Profit and Stop-Loss:
-
As fixed pip values
-
Or dynamically using ATR multipliers
This provides greater adaptability across market environments.
8. Advanced Grid & Lot Control
Define per-strategy:
-
Maximum lot size
-
Grid step
This prevents uncontrolled lot growth and keeps the trading logic disciplined.
9. Live Info Panel
On-chart visual panel shows:
-
Symbol name
-
Current trend direction
-
Real-time profit status
Panel appearance and position are fully customizable.
🧩 Strategy Tags:
Open Limit Orders → Buy + Buy Limit / Sell + Sell Limit
Open Stop Orders → Buy + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Stop
Hedge Strategy → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop
Limit + Stop Strategy → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop
ℹ️ INFORMATION:
"This robot works with the default settings. Please make adjustments in your risk management and trading strategy.
You can monitor its performance by testing on a demo account."
⭐ If you find it useful, I’d really appreciate your 5-star rating!
Good luck and happy trading! 🍀