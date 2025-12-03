🧠 Bollinger Hedge EA: A Dynamic and Strategic Movement Robot candleforms.co

1. Pattern-Based Strategy: Bollinger Bands + Trend Alignment

Bollinger Hedge EA combines Bollinger Bands with trend direction analysis to generate strong technical buy/sell signals.

Bollinger Bands : Detect overbought/oversold zones based on price behavior near upper and lower bands.

Trend Filter: Determines market direction using RSI, MA, and ATR support.

This ensures trades are executed only when signals align with a technically confirmed trend.

2. Modular Structure with 6 Strategies

The robot offers 6 smart strategies to adapt to different market conditions:

✅ Normal

✅ Martingale

✅ Limit

✅ Stop

✅ Hedge

✅ Limit + Stop (new!)

In the Limit + Stop strategy:

For a BUY signal → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop

For a SELL signal → Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop

This setup prepares the system for both pullback and breakout scenarios.

3. Flexible Position Management: Hedge & Grid System

Once the trend is confirmed, the primary trade (BUY/SELL) is opened. Then:

Limit orders are placed based on grid distance

Stop orders are placed in the opposite direction

This structure ensures flexibility in volatile markets.

4. Smart Order Cleanup

When the main position is closed, all related pending orders are automatically deleted:

Reduces unnecessary margin usage

Keeps the chart interface clean

Enhances risk control and order management

5. ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing Stop

Protect profits with a trailing stop that adapts to market volatility:

Calm market : 1.2x ATR

Volatile : 1.5x ATR

Highly active: 2.0–2.5x ATR

Trailing distance auto-adjusts based on the instrument's behavior.

6. Break Even Protection

When a trade reaches a defined profit level, the SL is moved to breakeven:

Eliminates the possibility of loss

Guards against sudden reversals

Secures your capital

7. Flexible TP/SL Management

Users can define Take-Profit and Stop-Loss:

As fixed pip values

Or dynamically using ATR multipliers

This provides greater adaptability across market environments.

8. Advanced Grid & Lot Control

Define per-strategy:

Maximum lot size

Grid step

This prevents uncontrolled lot growth and keeps the trading logic disciplined.

9. Live Info Panel

On-chart visual panel shows:

Symbol name

Current trend direction

Real-time profit status

Panel appearance and position are fully customizable.

🧩 Strategy Tags:

Open Limit Orders → Buy + Buy Limit / Sell + Sell Limit

Open Stop Orders → Buy + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Stop

Hedge Strategy → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop

Limit + Stop Strategy → Buy + Buy Limit + Buy Stop / Sell + Sell Limit + Sell Stop

ℹ️ INFORMATION:

"This robot works with the default settings. Please make adjustments in your risk management and trading strategy.

You can monitor its performance by testing on a demo account."

Good luck and happy trading! 🍀