SSL Hybrid
- Indicators
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Rashed SamirI am a professional MQL5 and Pine Script programmer and mathematician with over 10 years of experience in trading, programming, and developing trading bots and indicators. My expertise lies in designing algorithmic strategies based on mathematical principles and advanced statistical models. The
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 November 2024
- Activations: 10
This indicator is the mql5 version of the SSLHybrid indicator.
Find out more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller
Description of TradingView version:
This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only.
Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules
This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades.
Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL2 continuations, Exits.
Baseline has a Keltner Channel setting for "in zone" Gray Candles
Added "Candle Size > 1 ATR" Diamonds from my old script with the criteria of being within Baseline ATR range.
I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.
Contact information:
Telegram (See profile)