There are a lot of high-quality signals on the MQL5 website, and learning them is a great way to broaden your mind and improve yourself.

The trading history of the signal can be downloaded and saved in csv file format, but analyzing this textual information is difficult.





Signal Analyzer has 2 usage options:

1. You can import the downloaded csv files and display each trading history in the MT5 chart window.

2. Use the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.