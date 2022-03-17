Ultimate Trade Copier MT5

5

This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can copy from MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, and MT5 to MT5, as well as from MT4/MT5 to MT4/MT5 FIFO or Netting. 

Additionally, most trade copiers lack the ability to fully visualize which trades have been synchronized or not and why. Not ours. Our trade copier provides a clear and intuitive panel that displays your configurations and allows you to see master and slave trades side by side, along with customizable columns that show key trade details.

Overall, our trade copier is fast, reliable, and robust, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for copying and synchronizing trades.

Instructional Manual


Feature Highlights:

  • Copy between unlimited MT5 & MT4 accounts.

    MT5 to MT5
    MT4 to MT5 
    MT5 to MT4
    MT4 to MT4
    MT4/MT5 to MT4/MT5 Fifo
    MT4/MT5 to MT5 Netting

    * Note: To copy between MT5 and MT4, the MT4 version needs to be purchased separately. 

  • Switch between master or slave within same EA.

  • You can have one or multiple masters (on one or multiple accounts) copy over to one or multiple slaves (on one or multiple accounts). 

  • Slave's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without conflict.

  • Automatic and manual symbols mapping between master and slave. 

  • Allow special symbols setup (i.e.: US_500=US500;US_30=US30, etc.,).

  • Market and Pending orders copying

  • Max Price, Spread and Time Deviation options (even time schedule options). 

  • Option to limit Max Trades on Slave

  • Option to copy if Account Equity/Margin/(DD%) is above (below) certain level

  • Option to copy by order type

  • Option to copy old orders

  • Option to copy only if master is positive or negative by x pips or atr multiplier. 

  • Option to recopy closed trades

  • Lot copying options

    • As original
    • Fixed Lot (overwrite)
    • With multiplier
    • Risk %
    • Proportional Ratio
    • Money Ratio (ex: 0.01 per $300)
    • User can set Max and Min lot for slave account

  • SL and TP syncing options
    • Sync
    • Don’t Sync 
    • Overwrite in pips/points
    • Overwrite in ATR

  • Indicator Filter Options
    • Filter by MA Crossover
    • Filter by Momentum
    • Filter by RSI 

  • Options to overwrite or modify original magic and comment

    • Option NOT to sync closing of positions

      • Advanced symbol, magic, and comment filtering (equal, not-equal, contain, not-contain) on both master and slave

      • Advanced notification system 
        • Popup notifications on chart 
        • Alerts, Email and Push notifications

      • Robust copying. You can do any form of copying with advanced filters and conditions while maintaining low CPU usage. 
         
        • Fast and reliable copying. All trades that meet filter and trade conditions are quickly copied, and all parameters are saved and properly restored after MT restart / shutdown. 

        Panel Features

          • Top Left Corner

            • Displays master ID and slave ID
            • Shows all custom lot sizings, trade configurations and filters

          • Main Display

            • Master and slave ticket, symbol, type, size, open price, price diff, open time, time diff, SL and TP in price and pips, open profits and pips, spread, magic, comment.
            • Symbol switching - click on any symbol to switch chart to that symbol
            • Option to close trade(s) on master or slave (without reopening)
            • Info log for each trade indicating what was synced (type, size, symbol at price with ticket) or ignored with reason

          • Bottom Left
             
            • Button to Show(Hide) custom columns to see more info or reduce panel width
            • Detailed log showing time trade was synced or ignored with reason (ex. Trade ignored, buy 0.02 USDSEK, ticket 38484, Reason: Magic Number 1293 not allowed). 
            • Buttton to Show (Hide) log

          Usage

          • For master, drop EA on any chart(s) of MT5 terminal(s), choose any master ID, and Mode=Master

          • For slave, drop EA on any chart(s) of separate MT5 terminal(s), use same master ID you want slave to sync with, and Mode=Slave



          Reviews 2
          reign777
          280
          reign777 2023.11.06 07:18 
           

          Trade Copier and all its functions work well, trade window panel is unique, helps you keep track of spread, slippage and quality of trades copied. Had some minor issues which Blake as quick to resolve.

          barefootbcn
          116
          barefootbcn 2023.10.26 10:16 
           

          The EA looks good but I need some more info from Blake. For me it has been imposible to get responses to my answers. Have tried by MQL5 chat and email.

          2/11 Finally we got in contact. Very good answer. Waiting for getting some more experience with the EA and Blake. Will update to a 5 stars I hope

          Recommended products
          HMA Scalper Pro EA
          Vladimir Shumikhin
          5 (2)
          Experts
          HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
          SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
          Adam Gerasimov
          Experts
          SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
          CosmiCLab FIBO
          Kirils Subins
          Indicators
          CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
          Malaysian Support and Resistance
          Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
          Experts
          Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
          Premium level Pro
          Dmitriy Kashevich
          Indicators
          Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
          Mine Farm
          Maryna Kauzova
          Experts
          Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
          Bober Real MT5
          Arnold Bobrinskii
          4.88 (16)
          Experts
          Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
          Noize Absorption Index
          Ekaterina Saltykova
          Indicators
          Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
          TradePilotmt5
          Hossein Khalil Alishir
          Utilities
          TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
          Inverted Chart EA
          Samuele Borella
          Utilities
          Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
          ProTrade EA
          Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
          Experts
          Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
          Trading Utility
          Tahir Hussain
          Utilities
          Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
          Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
          Joseph Andrew Steele
          Utilities
          Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
          Trade bot Smartic
          Dmytro Merenko
          Experts
          ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
          Exclusive Imperium MT5
          Natalyia Nikitina
          Experts
          Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a certain currency pair shows good results with one broker, it does no
          Trade Copier Professional MT5
          Tola Moses Hector
          Utilities
          Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
          KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
          Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
          Indicators
          Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
          Auto Orders Manager EA
          Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
          Utilities
          Professional Trading Orders Manager for MT5 with Signal-Analyzer-Direction-Power-Orders control - Scalping tools - Risk management - all in one trade panel and dashboard  A sophisticated Expert Advisor that transforms your MT5 platform into a complete trading command center. This tool seamlessly blends automated trading logic with comprehensive manual controls through dual interactive dashboards. Key Features: Automated Trading : advanced scalping strategy on M3 timeframe as a signal sample can
          Mirror Signals EA
          Isaac Derban
          Utilities
          Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
          AI Trade Copier
          Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
          Utilities
          AI Trade Copier – Real time Copy Trading, Prop Firm Hedging & Adaptive Equity Curve Trading AI Trade Copier is a professional Expert Advisor designed to automatically copy trades across multiple accounts while adapting to market conditions and account performance. With advanced AI logic, it supports prop firm hedging ,  adaptive   equity curve trading , exponential growth compounding , and robust account risk management. Price increases by $100 for every 10 purchases, up to $2000. Private Messag
          Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
          Roman Protsak
          Experts
          Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
          All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
          Amir Atif
          4.8 (5)
          Utilities
          Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
          Expert TP SL v04
          Mikhail Ostashov
          Utilities
          Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
          King Trade Copier
          Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
          Utilities
          KingCopier – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader (Master + Slave) KingCopier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to see the real cop
          Auto Trade Copier for MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          4.56 (27)
          Utilities
          Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
          CornGrid
          Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
          Experts
          CornGrid EA MT5 – Advanced Algorithmic Trading System Official Website: corngrid.netlify.app Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) | Version: 1.90 Executive Overview CornGrid EA is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a high-probability Reverse-Candle Entry Algorithm combined with a Dynamic Smart Grid Recovery Model , CornGrid EA is designed to capitalize on short-term market mean-reversion and structural price retracements. Unlike traditional momentu
          Blue CARA MT5
          Duc Anh Le
          Experts
          | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
          Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
          Percival David
          Experts
          Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
          Renko Logic
          Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
          Experts
          MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
          Buyers of this product also purchase
          Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
          Abdul Jalil
          5 (5)
          Utilities
          ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
          Power Candles Scanner
          Daniel Stein
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
          FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
          Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
          5 (3)
          Utilities
          Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
          Premium Trade Manager
          Daniel Stein
          5 (4)
          Utilities
          Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
          Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
          Vladislav Andruschenko
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
          Custom Alerts AIO MT5
          Daniel Stein
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
          Order flow footprint chart
          Abdul Jalil
          4.4 (5)
          Utilities
          Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
          YuClusters
          Yury Kulikov
          4.93 (43)
          Utilities
          Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
          Quant AI Agents
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
          Telegram To MT5 Copier
          Trinh Dat
          4.96 (48)
          Utilities
          The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
          MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
          Shaoping Kuang
          3.67 (3)
          Utilities
          Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
          Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
          Sirikorn Rungsang
          4.83 (6)
          Utilities
          Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
          Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
          Abdul Jalil
          Utilities
          FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
          EasyInsight AIO MT5
          Alain Verleyen
          4.92 (12)
          Utilities
          EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
          AI Agents Supervisor
          Ho Tuan Thang
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
          Discord Signal Copier
          Trinh Dat
          5 (3)
          Utilities
          The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          5 (11)
          Utilities
          Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
          Adam FTMO MT5
          Vyacheslav Izvarin
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          ManHedger MT5
          Peter Mueller
          4.83 (6)
          Utilities
          THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
          Latency Arbitrage
          Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
          Utilities
          Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
          Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
          Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
          Utilities
          Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
          MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
          Shaoping Kuang
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
          Trade Copier Pro MT5
          Vu Trung Kien
          3.67 (3)
          Utilities
          Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
          Indicator Automator EA
          Fatih Klavun
          Utilities
          Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
          HINN Lazy Trader
          ALGOFLOW OÜ
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
          Telegram To MT5 Receiver
          Levi Dane Benjamin
          4.53 (15)
          Utilities
          Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
          Active Lines
          Yury Kulikov
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
          Telegram to mt5 pro
          Janet Abu Khalil
          4 (4)
          Utilities
          Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
          Crystal Trade Manager Pro
          Muhammad Jawad Shabir
          Utilities
          Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
          Prop Firm Os
          Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
          More from author
          Ultimate Partial Profit EA
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.67 (3)
          Utilities
          This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
          Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.13 (8)
          Utilities
          This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
          Chandelier Exit MT5
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (1)
          Indicators
          Developed by Chuck LeBeau, the Chandelier Exit indicator uses the highest high / lowest low -/+ a multiple of the ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.The value of this trailing stop is that it rapidly moves upward in response to the market action. LeBeau chose the chandelier name because "just as a chandelier hangs down from the ceiling of a room, the chandelier exit hangs down from the high
          FREE
          ATR Exit MT5
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.75 (4)
          Indicators
          The ATR Exit indicator uses the candle close + ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction. It uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the close on buy, adding its value to the close on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under bu
          FREE
          Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.33 (15)
          Utilities
          This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
          Chandelier Exit
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4 (4)
          Indicators
          Developed by Chuck LeBeau, the Chandelier Exit indicator uses the highest high / lowest low -/+ a multiple of the ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.The value of this trailing stop is that it rapidly moves upward in response to the market action. LeBeau chose the chandelier name because "just as a chandelier hangs down from the ceiling of a room, the chandelier exit hangs down from the high
          FREE
          Ultimate MT5 to Telegram Public Channel
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Utilities
          Ultimate MT5 to Telegram Public Channel sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to a public telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to this public telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows
          FREE
          Candle High Low Exit MT5
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (3)
          Indicators
          The Candle High Low Exit indicator uses the highest high and the lowest low of a range to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.  Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under buy) appears and advances upward until the close crosses under the line.  In a downward trend, the short trai
          FREE
          ATR Exit
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          4.63 (8)
          Indicators
          The ATR Exit indicator uses the candle close + ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction. It uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the close on buy, adding its value to the close on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under bu
          FREE
          Candle High Low Exit
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (2)
          Indicators
          The Candle High Low Exit indicator uses the highest high and the lowest low of a range to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.  Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):  In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under buy) appears and advances upward until the close crosses under the line.  In a downward trend, the short trai
          FREE
          Ultimate MT4 to Telegram Public Channel
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Utilities
          Ultimate MT4 to Telegram Public Channel sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to a public telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to this public telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows
          FREE
          Visual Order Tracking
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          The Visual Order Tracking (VOT) indicator makes trade history and performance metrics visible on the chart in three ways: 1) Draw History of closed and open trades with arrows, lines and trade result numbers (pips, $ profit, % profit, % change); 2) Summary Trade Panel to show open and closed trade summaries by symbol, lots, pips, profit and advanced stats; and 3)  Open Trades Panel to show open trades by Symbol Ticket, Type, Lots, Profit, pips, SL pips, StopLoss, TakeProfit, Spread, Magic, Comme
          Visual Order Tracking EA
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          The Visual Order Tracking (VOT) EA makes trade history and performance metrics visible on the chart in four ways: 1) Draw History of closed and open trades with arrows, lines and trade result numbers (pips, $ profit, % profit, % change); 2) Trade Manager to show Open, SL and TP levels as vivid horizontal lines with dynamic specs and partial closing options; 3)  Summary Trade Panel to show sortable table of open and closed trade summaries by symbol, lots, pips, profit and advanced stats; and 4) 
          EA Schedule Launcher
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (1)
          Utilities
          It may be true that “Time waits for no one [human],” but at least now you can control the marching time of all your robots. EA Schedule Launcher (ESL) can launch and close any number of your EAs and/or indicators at custom beginning and ending times. You save your EA and/or indicator to a template and input when to open and close them. The power to control your EAs trading time window can improve both strategy performance and terminal/computer performance. Note: EA cannot be run with the visual
          Ultimate Trade Copier
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          5 (2)
          Utilities
          This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
          AlgoSamurai Kana Trend
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Indicators
          Cutting-edge solution for Trend Trading with statistically robust signals! Kana Trend’s smart algorithm detects the trend on any instrument, any timeframe, and gives powerful entry signals with exit levels.  Its advanced statistics gives you deep insight as to success and profitability of its signals -- while being fully transparent on any potential for loss.  Because this is an indicator, not an EA, you cannot see it in action in visual tester if you download the Free Demo. Instead, please down
          Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Utilities
          Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
          AlgoSamurai Kana Trend EA
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Experts
          Promo price: $199 for the first 5 buyers.  Kana Trend EA is a short term, always-in-market trend trading system that shows great results on multiple symbols.  You can place this EA on any instrument without worry about missing out on a trend, for if there is one, it is bound to get it. It is always-in-market, trending and reversing into new trends, on small timeframes like H1, a difficult to accomplish feat in a noisy environment. You can place this EA on your account without worry about cat
          Zone Guardian
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Utilities
          Zone Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade management. This EA manages trades within specified risk parameters using automatic lot calculation and multi-layered trade activation. It supports up to 5 layers within the entry zone, each with customizable risk percentages. Visual aids on the chart display entry zones, stop loss (SL), and take profits (TP), ensuring easy level adjustments. The EA adapts to market conditions by closing trades at each TP and moving SLs
          EA Schedule Launcher MT5
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          1 (1)
          Utilities
          It may be true that “Time waits for no one [human],” but at least now you can control the marching time of all your robots. EA Schedule Launcher (ESL) can launch and close any number of your EAs and/or indicators at custom beginning and ending times. You save your EA and/or indicator to a template and input when to open and close them. The power to control your EAs trading time window can improve both strategy performance and terminal/computer performance. Note: EA cannot be run with the visual
          Ultimate MT5 to Telegram
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Utilities
          Ultimate MT5 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
          Zone Guardian MT5
          BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
          Utilities
          Zone Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade management. This EA manages trades within specified risk parameters using automatic lot calculation and multi-layered trade activation. It supports up to 5 layers within the entry zone, each with customizable risk percentages. Visual aids on the chart display entry zones, stop loss (SL), and take profits (TP), ensuring easy level adjustments. The EA adapts to market conditions by closing trades at each TP and moving SLs
          Filter:
          reign777
          280
          reign777 2023.11.06 07:18 
           

          Trade Copier and all its functions work well, trade window panel is unique, helps you keep track of spread, slippage and quality of trades copied. Had some minor issues which Blake as quick to resolve.

          barefootbcn
          116
          barefootbcn 2023.10.26 10:16 
           

          The EA looks good but I need some more info from Blake. For me it has been imposible to get responses to my answers. Have tried by MQL5 chat and email.

          2/11 Finally we got in contact. Very good answer. Waiting for getting some more experience with the EA and Blake. Will update to a 5 stars I hope

          Reply to review