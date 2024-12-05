Local Trade Copiier MT5

Local Trade Copiier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds.

Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copiier MT5 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to increase their potential for profit. Try it out today and see why it's the fastest and easiest trade copier on the market.

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Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click! Description Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently. Key Features Bulk Order Execution: Open multiple market orders at once with just one click. Flexible Lot Sizing: Set individual lot sizes f
Daily Price Ruler Pro
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Daily Price Ruler Pro - Visual Grid for Daily Open Levels An essential visual tool that creates a dynamic, customizable "Price Ruler" anchored to the Daily Open price. Perfect for day traders to track pip/point distances from the start of the day at a glance. Full Description:   Daily Price Ruler Pro   is a lightweight, highly customizable indicator designed for precise price action and distance tracking. It automatically plots a vertical "Ruler Body" ahead of the current price action, with hor
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Buy Sell Multiple MT4
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Buy Sell Multiple Panel - Execute Bulk Orders in a Single Click! Description: Save time and seize market opportunities instantly. This powerful panel allows you to place multiple buy or sell orders simultaneously, each with custom lot sizes, take-profit, and stop-loss levels. Perfect for sophisticated entry strategies and managing complex trades efficiently. Key Features: Bulk Order Execution:   Open multiple market orders at once with just one click. Flexible Lot Sizing:   Set individual lot
DCA Hedging
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
DCA Hedge EA - Advanced Money Management Algorithm Overview DCA Hedge EA is a sophisticated automated trading robot, designed to effectively implement Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and risk management strategies. The EA operates completely independently, eliminating subjective emotions and optimizing position averaging in volatile markets. Key Features DCA Strategy:   Calculates optimal entry points and increases volume at pre-defined price levels to lower the average cost, while simultaneously
Breakeven Line V2
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Breakeven Line v2 Indicator   is a MetaTrader indicator that calculates breakeven level based on all open positions and displays it on your chart as a horizontal line. Additionally, it will calculate the total number trades, the total number of lots, and the distance to the breakeven line in points and profit/loss. The indicator is available for MetaTrader 5 . Why use Breakeven Line Indicator? When you have multiple trades opened on a single symbol, it can be difficult to tell where your averag
DCA Smart
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
DCA Smart EA - Advanced Multi-Function Algorithm Overview DCA Smart EA is a versatile automated and semi-automated trading robot. It is expertly designed to implement sophisticated Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), Hedging, and inter-account trade copying strategies. The EA operates independently to eliminate emotional trading and optimize position averaging in volatile markets. Through its intuitive dashboard, you can configure automatic hedging or execute manual hedging commands with a single cli
DCA Limit Auto TP
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
Hi Traders, Have you ever traded using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) method with limit orders and wanted to set up Take Profit automatically? This   DCA Limit Auto TP Panel   is the perfect tool to support your strategy. Key Features: Lot Size:   Configure the lot size for your pending orders. Martingale:   Automatically increase the lot size for subsequent pending orders. Take Profit:   Set your profit target in points and activate automatic Take Profit. Stop Loss:   Define your risk managem
Multi Time frame
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator Description: Tired of switching between charts to analyze multiple timeframes? The Multi TimeFrame Candle Indicator solves this problem by displaying candlestick data from any higher time frame directly on your current chart. Gain a broader market context and make more informed trading decisions without the clutter. Key Features: View Any Timeframe: Easily display candles from any larger time period (e.g., see H1 candles on your M15 chart). Customizable Appeara
SmartLevel Panel
Hoai Phuong Tran
Utilities
MQL5 SmartLevel Panel with Auto-Update Level Lines Description This SmartLevel Panel is a powerful and intuitive trading tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders place orders with precision and efficiency. The panel features intelligent Level Lines that automatically update with price movements and are automatically removed if not confirmed within 1 minutes, preventing forgotten pending orders. Key Features Smart Level Line Management Auto-Update Functionality : The BuyLevelLine and Sell
Ichi Grid Lot EA
Hoai Phuong Tran
Experts
[ENGLISH] ICHIMOKU DCA PRO - Advanced Grid & Flash Crash Protection EA A premium Expert Advisor combining the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with a modern DCA Grid system, fortified with the most advanced Safety Protections available on MQL5 today. This guide explains the parameters as they appear in the Inputs tab of MetaTrader 5. 1. ICHIMOKU SETUP (CORE LOGIC) •Timeframe for Trading: Timeframe used to check price position relative to Span B. •Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen/Senkou Span B Pe
Ultimate Trade Assistant Pro
Hoai Phuong Tran
Indicators
Ultimate Trade Assistant Pro: 3-in-1 Chart Tool Ultimate Trade Assistant Pro   is a powerful all-in-one chart utility designed for professional traders who want to maintain a clean chart while having access to essential trading data. By combining three highly sought-after tools into a single lightweight indicator, it helps you monitor your open positions, visualize price levels, and analyze multiple timeframes simultaneously—all without cluttering your MetaTrader 5 terminal. Whether you are a da
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