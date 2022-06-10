Argos Volumes HeatMap





This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts.

Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0YpXyC5BWs





We advise you to use the heatmap on a 1 minute TimeFrame to ensure a good visibility of the areas.