Anti Grid Position Protector
- Utilities
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Konstantinos KalaitzidisDay trader since 2018 with enthusiasm about coding. Currently only focused in Expert Advisors.
Visit my personal website: k-algos.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Anti Grid Position Protector is a utility tool designed to protect you from the temptation of adding to a losing position in a hope of a drawdown recovery, or trying to hedge when you're not intended too.
--------------------------Inputs---------------------------
- Allow Hedging on Losing Positions? - It's a true/false input (double click to switch its value) which allows/disallows opening a trade (either pending order or market execution) in the opposite direction on an existing losing position (on the same symbol)
- What Method to Identify a "Losing" Position - Two options (Stop Loss and PnL). By selecting "StopLoss", if a running position has its stop loss in the loss territory, then the tool won't allow you to take a new trade unless the Stop Loss is trailed over the Breakeven level. Similarly, by selecting "PnL" the tool won't allow you to open a new trade in that same symbol unless the floating position is in profit (> $0)
- Send Mobile Notification: If "true", the EA will send you notifications through your Mobile MT5 app. Make sure you've connected it with your computer's terminal.
- Alert on Terminal: If "true", the EA will send alerts in a new window when new patterns form, or when there's an error with a trade order.
- Print on Journal: If "true", the EA will print in the Journal tab of the terminal. It's the lowest form of communication between the user and the EA.
Please feel free to contact me through my MQL5 profile (by clicking on my name at the top of this page) if you have any question, issue, or a request about an additional feature. Trade safely!
You can check my Website for the full list of Metatrader tools I provide.