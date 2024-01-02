Anti Grid Position Protector

The "Scalping Scale in" is a utility tool designed for scalpers who want to scale in an initial position at fixed distances without worrying about the S/L and T/P placement, because every second counts when scalping. How it works: You set your desired values in the inputs tab of the EA, and more specifically what Risk-to-Reward you want the T/P to be placed, how wide you want your S/L (in pips) - which also is the distance of the next next stop order (scale in position). You manually click Buy