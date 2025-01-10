Equity Shield Pro

Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency.

Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically crafted to meet the stringent drawdown and profit requirements of these programs. By automating risk controls, this EA lets you focus on executing your strategy without worrying about breaching limits.

Why Choose Equity Shield Pro 1.1?

  •     Challenge Compatibility: Tailored to meet the specific requirements of firm Challenges, ensuring compliance with the strictest rules for drawdown and profit targets.
  •     Automated Risk Management: Protect your capital by enforcing robust equity and profit management rules without manual intervention.
  •     Comprehensive Notifications: Stay informed with push, alert, and Telegram notifications, so you never miss a critical event.

Inputs and Features

GENERAL SETTINGS:

  • Text Size:
    Controls the font size of text elements in the panel for better visibility and customization.

  • Panel Width (pixels):
    Sets the width of the EA’s display panel in pixels, allowing you to adjust its layout to fit your chart and screen preferences.

  • Close Trades at Profit/Drawdown:
    When enabled, the EA will close all open trades if specified drawdown or profit thresholds (daily or overall) are reached. Ensures strict risk control.

  • Close Charts at Profit/Drawdown:
    When activated, the EA will close all open charts once limits are reached, preventing accidental re-entry and reinforcing discipline.

Equity Protection:

  • Account Size (in currency):
    Input your account balance to serve as the reference for all percentage-based calculations. This allows accurate application of drawdown and profit limits.

  • Drawdown Type:
    Select how drawdown is measured:

    • Normal  : Uses standard equity drawdown from account balance.

    • Trailing  : Continuously adjusts the drawdown ceiling relative to balance, tightening protection dynamically.

  • Max Daily Drawdown %:
    Sets the maximum allowable loss in a day as a percentage of your account size. Once breached, the EA halts trading activity and optionally closes trades/charts, depending on your settings.

  • Max Account Drawdown %:
    Defines the total allowable drawdown over the lifetime of the account. When exceeded, all trading activity stops to protect capital and ensure compliance with long-term drawdown rules.

Profit Targets:

  • Daily Profit Target %:
    Sets a daily profit limit as a percentage of the account balance. Once reached, the EA stops trading for the day to lock in profits.

  • Account Profit Target %:
    Defines a cumulative profit target. When your overall account gains exceed this value, the EA halts operations to preserve gains and prevent and help secure the challenge phase.

Notifications / Alerts:

  • Push Notifications:
    Sends real-time alerts to your MetaTrader mobile app for all major events (profit reached, drawdown hit, trading stopped, etc.).

  • Alerts Notifications:
    Enables on-screen pop-ups within MetaTrader, keeping you immediately informed of critical actions taken by the EA.

  • Telegram Notifications:
    Sends updates to your Telegram account when key levels are reached. 

  • Chat IDs (separated by, ):
    Enter one or more Telegram Chat IDs (e.g., -123,-123 ) to define where messages should be sent. Supports multiple recipients.

  • Bot Token:
    Provide your unique Telegram bot token to enable the EA to send messages to your chosen chat(s). This is mandatory for activating Telegram alerts.


    Nevena_Sombor
    59
    Nevena_Sombor 2025.02.18 23:39 
     

    HIGHLY RECOMMENDED This is a fantastic equity protection! I feel so relaxed now as I know this will work and stop the loss at my chosen level. I would really recommend this product, particularly if you are a newbie like me as it gives me peace of mind. I asked some questions for clarification and got a prompt and appropriate response.

