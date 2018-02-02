Renko Chart for MT5

5

The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5.


Parameters

  • Box Size: input the number of box size.
  • Show Wicks: if true, draw a candle with high/low.
  • History Start: input the date to creat first candle.
  • Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart

How to use

  • Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko.
  • Input box size and the date to create renko chart.
  • Only use Renko chart on timeframe M1.
Reviews 4
Igor Bessarab
166
Igor Bessarab 2021.11.12 10:00 
 

Отличный советник!

Sameh Selim
170
Sameh Selim 2018.02.09 18:17 
 

Unique indicator and works perfectly as the ones for MT4.

Reply to review