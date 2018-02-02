Renko Chart for MT5
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5.
Parameters
- Box Size: input the number of box size.
- Show Wicks: if true, draw a candle with high/low.
- History Start: input the date to creat first candle.
- Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart
How to use
- Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko.
- Input box size and the date to create renko chart.
- Only use Renko chart on timeframe M1.
Отличный советник!