ARC Automatic Position Size Calculator

MANAGING YOUR FOREX TRADING LIKE A PROFESSIONAL WITH POSITION SIZE CALCULATOR

Position Size Calculator – an MT5 indicator, is a user-friendly tool that allows you to determine your required forex trading size for each trade based on how much you want to risk and available capital in your forex trading account.

Load the calculator onto your chart and simply draglines to show your stop loss and take profit level.

The calculator will automatically calculate the trade size instantly.

This indicator works on forex, commodities, cryptos, bullions, or metals. You name it; our position size calculator will automatically calculate the trade size.





-Effective money managing tool.

-Limiting losses to result in long-term profits.

-Entry and stop-loss lines can be dragged directly on the chart.

-Lot size calculated based on available capital in your forex trading account.





Functions:

%Risk: Define the % amount of your balance you want to risk in an instant order or pending order;

Ratio: Define the Risk-Reward-Ratio in an instant order or pending order;

Buy: Appear a stop loss and take profit lines on the chart so you can define the risk and reward of the buying position;

Sell: Appear a stop loss and take profit lines on the chart so you can define the risk and reward of the selling position;

Settings: This lets you configure three different settings:

(Distance: Distance in points/pipettes that the lines appear on the chart)

(Custom Close %: Lets you define the custom amount you want to close in an open position)

(Partial TP %: Let's define the % amount you want to use in the virtual partial tp that appears on the chart).

Execute Trade: After defining you SL and TP of your instant position, you can click that button, and the position will open with the % risk and reward you set.

Pending Order: Lines appear on the chart so you can place a pending order with the % risk and reward you want.

Enter: After you set the pending order as you want, you can click on "enter" to place the order.

Half: Closes half of the position you have selected to modify.

Cust: Closes a custom % amount of your position you have selected to modify.

BE: Changes the SL level to the same level that you open your position. That way, you protect your capital to prevent losses.

Partial: A line appears on the chart so you can set a partial TP that you configurated on the settings menu to be a certain % amount of your position.