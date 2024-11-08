EurUsd Algo Trading
- Experts
- Lo Thi Mai Loan
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 November 2024
- Activations: 20
EURUSD Algo Trading is a simple yet highly effective EA on the MT5 platform. The EA is specifically designed for the most stable currency pair in the world, EURUSD.
The EA uses a day-trading strategy, with 90% of trades being closed within a few hours. It focuses on identifying key levels in the H1 timeframe to find entry points and set appropriate, pre-defined Stop Loss (SL) levels.
The EA supports a trailing stop feature, helping traders lock in profits with a very high win rate. It also includes several money management functions, time management features, drawdown control, and news management tools, making it suitable for various trading styles and different account types.
The EA has undergone backtesting over the past 17 years, successfully handling various economic conditions such as the 2008 crisis, the 2019 COVID pandemic, and other recessions.
There is no minimum account requirement, so customers can start with a small capital, as little as a few hundred USD.
LIVE SIGNAL: Click To View
BUY MT5 GET MT4 version FREE + GET GOLD TREND EA FREE
Setup:
- Currency Pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: Any
- Minimum Deposit: Any (depending on your broker's requirements, recommend from 300 usd if you want open maximum 5 trades)
- Account Type: Any (recommended: IC Market Standard account, no commission)
The setup is extremely simple; you just need to add the EA to the EURUSD chart and adjust the risk as desired.
Characteristics:
- Trades EURUSD.
- Does not use Martingale, Grid or Hedge
- Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
- Built-in automatic lot sizing function.
- Very easy to install; no need to change settings; default settings are suitable for most brokers.
- VPS recommended to keep the EA running 24/7.
Risk Warning:
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing the EA.
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA can also incur losses).
- The backtest results shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.
Note:
- The EA does not use ChatGPT, AI, or any other fictional elements often added to product descriptions by some authors. Be cautious and don't fall into that trap.
- The EA does not generate profits in a straight line nor win 100% of the time. No system in the world can achieve that, and all such claims are manipulative.
- I am a developer who trades with real accounts and real systems, so experiencing losses during certain periods is normal. I do not attempt to deceive customers. To assess the quality of the EA, please wait at least 6 months to see its actual performance.
edited: March 26, 2025
I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.
After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.
I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.
Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).
Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.
The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.
Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.
I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.