EURUSD Algo Trading is a simple yet highly effective EA on the MT5 platform. The EA is specifically designed for the most stable currency pair in the world, EURUSD.

The EA uses a day-trading strategy, with 90% of trades being closed within a few hours. It focuses on identifying key levels in the H1 timeframe to find entry points and set appropriate, pre-defined Stop Loss (SL) levels.

The EA supports a trailing stop feature, helping traders lock in profits with a very high win rate. It also includes several money management functions, time management features, drawdown control, and news management tools, making it suitable for various trading styles and different account types.

The EA has undergone backtesting over the past 17 years, successfully handling various economic conditions such as the 2008 crisis, the 2019 COVID pandemic, and other recessions.

There is no minimum account requirement, so customers can start with a small capital, as little as a few hundred USD.



