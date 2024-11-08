EurUsd Algo Trading

5

EURUSD Algo Trading is a simple yet highly effective EA on the MT5 platform. The EA is specifically designed for the most stable currency pair in the world, EURUSD.  

The EA uses a day-trading strategy, with 90% of trades being closed within a few hours. It focuses on identifying key levels in the H1 timeframe to find entry points and set appropriate, pre-defined Stop Loss (SL) levels.

The EA supports a trailing stop feature, helping traders lock in profits with a very high win rate. It also includes several money management functions, time management features, drawdown control, and news management tools, making it suitable for various trading styles and different account types. 

The EA has undergone backtesting over the past 17 years, successfully handling various economic conditions such as the 2008 crisis, the 2019 COVID pandemic, and other recessions.

There is no minimum account requirement, so customers can start with a small capital, as little as a few hundred USD.


LIVE SIGNAL: Click To View

BUY MT5 GET MT4 version FREE + GET GOLD TREND EA FREE


Setup:

- Currency Pair: EURUSD 

- Timeframe: Any 

- Minimum Deposit: Any (depending on your broker's requirements, recommend from 300 usd if you want open maximum 5 trades) 

- Account Type: Any (recommended: IC Market Standard account, no commission)

The setup is extremely simple; you just need to add the EA to the EURUSD chart and adjust the risk as desired.

Detailed Explanation of Parameters


Characteristics:

- Trades EURUSD. 

- Does not use Martingale, Grid or Hedge

- Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss. 

- Built-in automatic lot sizing function. 

- Very easy to install; no need to change settings; default settings are suitable for most brokers. 

- VPS recommended to keep the EA running 24/7.



Risk Warning:

- Be aware of the risks before purchasing the EA. 

- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (the EA can also incur losses). 

- The backtest results shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.


Note: 

- The EA does not use ChatGPT, AI, or any other fictional elements often added to product descriptions by some authors. Be cautious and don't fall into that trap. 

- The EA does not generate profits in a straight line nor win 100% of the time. No system in the world can achieve that, and all such claims are manipulative. 

- I am a developer who trades with real accounts and real systems, so experiencing losses during certain periods is normal. I do not attempt to deceive customers. To assess the quality of the EA, please wait at least 6 months to see its actual performance.

Reviews 3
Nice Trader
2743
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

Recommended products
Nasdaq Quants NAS100
Teresa Maria Pimenta
5 (1)
Experts
Nasdaq Quant NAS100  OBS : If you have any problems doing the backtest, please contact us at check and we will help you configure an optimized setup for your OBS broker Expert Nasdaq is a Dynamic and Optimized Scalper Trading System Designed to Profit Safely Complete system with risk management based on neural networks optimization and smart lot increase system based on balance profit is suitable for beginners and traders experienced. Use Mobile Pending Orders And Take Advantage Of Market Pullb
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Extreme Prediction 2 MT5
Anton Uralskii
Experts
Hello! Extreme prediction 2 is an expert advisor for Metatrader 5. There are big changes compared to the first version. It works best with EURUSD 4H price period. Firstly, there is huge optimization and fewer input parameters that make tuning easy and fast.  Secondly, this expert advisor now includes well known indicators such as: trend recognition using moving average, resistance and support levels and also Fibonacci levels to palace stop-loss and take-profits.  Thirdly, we have updated the neu
Multy TDM
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Multy TDM this bot works using the   Trend TD   indicator. The multicurrency bot works with 12 pairs, pairs can be changed and others can be used. The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Redistribution Energy
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
Experts
SIEA ZEN - major update TRADING STYLE SIEA ZEN trades all 28 trading pairs based on the 8 major currencies, USD, CAD, EUR, CHF, GBP, AUD, NZD, and JPY. Our unique volume analysis determines market imbalance and how intense they are to spot reverse entry opportunities. SIEA ZEN  closes all its positions at the end of every month and starts a new cycle at the beginning of the next month. In this way, we'll achieve an awesome low drawdown while the profits are still outstanding. The average
XAU Coin EA master
You-ru Lu
Experts
EA Name: XAU Coin EA Master v1.0 Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 main cycle (with built-in D1 layout confirmation) After downloading the free trial version, please change the "Enable market validation mode (ensures EA passes MQL5 market re)" parameter to "false" to use the backtesting function; otherwise, no positions will be opened during backtesting. Also, please adjust the pre-news closing time (in minutes, 0 indicates disabled) to be the same as the pre-news trading ban
British Fakeout
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Not Profitable, i couldnt a find good optimisation, you can try -Recommended Time Frame: 4H -Currency: GBPUSD -for 1000 USD is 0.02 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 -Recommended equity lots for 50x leverage = 200 -Recommended equity lots for 100x leverage = 100 -Recommended equity lots for 200x leverage = 50 BUT YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR OWN RISK SETTINGS You can test using it in other tim
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery Mechanism in Real Time. Only 3 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 990 $  Zonda GUIDE Signals Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    GBPUSD M15 Each position always has a   Fixed SL   and   Full Deal Tracking (FDT) , even if it is in a DrawDown.      This is a   Daily Breakout Strategy (DBS
OborPawaiV75Net
Suharmoko
Experts
This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. OborPawaiV75Net Ea is for Netting Account, this is another version oborpawai75 use for netting. start with 0.01 lot with Recommended 1000 or more deposit, Recommended only with target profit, use on your best moment on best your analytic skill, this bot not work in random moment. This Ea not tested in real account, but if this bot useful for
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 06/11/2025 (new XAUUSD sets) Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
Experts
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Experts
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
StarTrader AI
Younes Bordbar
Experts
Just Download & Test It – You’ll Love It! To get started, run StarTrader EA on Gold (XAU/USD) with a 15-minute timeframe and watch the magic happen! StarTrader EA – The Ultimate Low-Risk, High-Reward Trading Bot! If you're looking for a professional trading bot that: Enters trades with precision , Keeps losing streaks to a minimum , Offers an excellent risk-to-reward ratio , Works seamlessly on all indices and assets , Can run on multiple symbols simultaneously , Then StarT
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
Christoffel Francois Du Toit
Experts
Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
TSO Price Channel MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Mach Zero
Marian Sorin Neagu
Experts
Introducing: Mach Zero Welcome traders, and thank you for your interest in our new trading robot, Mach Zero. This robot is designed to be a low-risk, consistent performer in your trading portfolio. It works better on EURUSD pair. Built for Stability Designed for low-risk trading Day and swing trading strategy for maximum profit potential Opens one trade per day on EURUSD, if trading conditions are met, but if that position is secured it could open another one. The minimum balance allowed is $500
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
About APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) is an Expert Advisor built on a mean reversion concept. It is designed to detect extended market movements and respond with counter-trend logic under specific predefined conditions. The system includes built-in risk controls such as optional daily loss limits and configurable exit mechanisms. Users can adjust parameters based on account size, trading environment, or evaluation criteria. APE has been tested extensively on historical data to asse
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
RSI Advanced Pro EA
Nguyen Anh Tung
Experts
I am pleased to introduce an EA that generates stable annual profits. The attached images below are the Backtest results on real data and a backtest video on TradingView and MT5. How the Advanced RSI EA Works The Advanced RSI EA trades on any timeframe. Each trade includes a stop-loss and take-profit with a risk/reward ratio of 1:10. How to Maximize Profits with the Advanced RSI EA After purchasing the Advanced RSI EA and leaving a 5-star review, contact me, and you will receive the Advanced RSI
Ace Scalper MT5
Andrey Vasilenko
Experts
Ace Scalper EA works on the GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCHF, EURCHF . Timeframe M5. The strategy is based on the search of price fluctuations for the quiet period of the Asian session. During this period, there is usually no strong unpredictable price movements, which allows relatively safe scalping, with the average trade duration 1 hour. Uses tight Stop Loss, which provides deposit protection in the event of adverse developments in the market. EA does not use dangerous methods of trading that can destr
CRT Advanced
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
SISTEMA DE TRADING ALGORITMICO PROFESIONAL VISIÓN GENERAL CRT ADVANCED   es un sistema de trading automatizado de alta precisión que opera basado en el análisis de formaciones de velas japonesas. Desarrollado específicamente para mercados de Forex, indices y commodities, implementa una metodología sistemática que combina price action puro con gestión avanzada de riesgo. Contacte conmigo después de la compra, le enviaré sets y soporte gratuito. Gracias.
Sususu for major forex
Xiang He
Experts
This is an EA targeting 5 major forex , please do not use it elsewhere. Please ensure internet health and meet the minimum funding requirements. The maximum capital should not exceed 100,000 USD Revenue depends on the product and current market conditions, with an expected monthly revenue of 5% -10% Please ensure that the symbol name is as follows and do not run outside of them, otherwise profit cannot be guaranteed EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF  AUDUSD USDCAD Note that it does not include : USDJPY P
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – quantitative adaptive grid that evolves with the market NEXUS is a 100% automated system that builds rule combinations in real time, validates them out-of-sample , and only trades when it detects a statistical edge in a valid market context. Quick specifications System type: adaptive grid with OOS (out-of-sample) validation and environment filters (news, volatility, session/day and optional volume value areas). Instruments: major and cross Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EUR
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy  live 4month After purchase, all my products will remain free for you forever. Download the settings file  Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics. 1. Breakout Trap Strategy Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions: Buy Stop   above the current price Sell Stop   below the c
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Gold Submarine
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
Experts
Gold Submarine V1.0: A Robust and Reliable Trading Companion Thank you for choosing to explore the   Gold Submarine V1.0 Expert Advisor (EA)   for trading Gold (XAUUSD). We're excited to offer this tool to the community and believe in its potential to assist your trading journey. Robustness in the Gold Market The Gold Submarine V1.0 is designed for the high-volatility, high-liquidity environment of the   XAUUSD   market. Gold's unique role as a safe-haven asset means it often exhibits strong, cl
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible! Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more. No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how,
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL ALGO PRO — MT5 Expert Advisor Overview Crystal Algo Pro is an institution-grade , AI-assisted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD , major Forex pairs, and selected crypto instruments (broker permitting). It integrates advanced algorithmic recovery —far beyond traditional martingale—deploying dynamic layering, volatility-based filters, and logic-based exit management. The system only triggers recovery when market conditions are favorable , automatically ceasing all positions in controlled profit
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
More from author
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $699.99  The price will soon increase to $1999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE LIVE SIGNAL: Coming soon  AI_MODULE From the price of $499.99, when you purchase VEGA BOT, you will receive a free Forex Scalping EA  (for 2 accounts). VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome to Vega BOT, a powerful Expert Advisor that integrates multiple professional trend-f
EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. LIVE SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267359?source=Site+Profile+Seller Only 1 Copy Left Out of 10 at this price Next Price: $699.99 Available for MT4 and MT5 Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage. Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL). SL is different for each currency pair. Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing
Titan Breaker EA
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Welcome to TITAN BREAKER EA IMPORTANT NOTICE:  Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price The price will soon increase to $1599.99 Live signal – US30, NAS100   About TITAN BREAKER EA TITAN BREAKER EA is an advanced trading system developed by combining the core strategies of three different EAs designed for US30 and NASDAQ. It has been further refined and upgraded into a new long-term strategy. The system is designed to achieve a win rate of approximately 60–70%. Howev
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only   1  copies left at current price! Next price: $999.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT4 version Hello! I am Golden Blitz, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Golden Blitz Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL
Gold Trend Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.11 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1999.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 SETFILE BONUS - BUY LIFE TIME BITCOIN SCALPING GET FREE EA EURUSD Algo Trading (2 accounts) => Ask in private for more details!!! Important: Please message me to receive the setfile after completing the payment for the product.   Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pion
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Flash sale 24 hours - Only $93 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number of
Filter:
Wantanakorn
364
Wantanakorn 2025.01.25 04:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nice Trader
2743
Aller Uja 2025.01.19 21:46 
 

edited: March 26, 2025

I'm updating my rating to be slightly more positive and adding a few more stars.

After 5 months of usage, the EA has fortunately moved into profit—not a huge gain, but positive nonetheless.

I’m not ready to give it the highest rating just yet, but I reserve the right to revise my review again after another 3 months. At that point, I’ll provide my final assessment based on my personal experience with the EA.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

I have been testing this EA since its release, and during this time, it has activated 7 trades with 1 loss, which has wiped out all the profits.

Considering the price of this EA and its profitability, I wouldn’t recommend it if it only trades the EURUSD pair (a suggestion to the developer: adding other major pairs like GBPUSD and USDJPY with a working strategy could justify the price).

Yes, I admit that the testing period could be longer, but if you know a bit about Forex markets and their movements, you’ll understand that purchasing this EA is not the best choice. The developer has also removed this EA’s signal from their showcase signals, and I’ve clearly explained the reason for that in this review.

The developer’s other products are built on similar breakout strategies, but the global market has changed so much in recent years that these strategies are now outdated and no longer perform as expected.

Currently, the EAs from this developer have caused me thousands in losses, not to mention failing to earn back the cost of the purchased EAs.

I’ll still keep this EA running on a demo account, and if I observe improvements or further declines in performance, I will update my review—assuming, of course, that this EA remains publicly available and doesn’t disappear like some of the developer’s other products.

Lo Thi Mai Loan
12593
Reply from developer Lo Thi Mai Loan 2025.01.24 09:17
Hello, I see that you’ve provided a detailed review. However, I think you’ve been a bit hasty. Judging an EA after just one loss is not really fair. If you run it for 6 months or a year and get poor results, then it would make sense to evaluate it the way you are now. The fact that this EA doesn’t have a live signal is simply because I use it for other purposes. That doesn’t mean it’s bad. Please don’t make assumptions like that. I also have customers who use this EA and have shared their feedback, as you can see in this comment. Please take a moment to read it. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126277?source=Site+Messages#!tab=comments&comment=55722457 Thank you! 😊
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko
437
Alexander Alekseevi Panchenko 2024.12.04 15:05 
 

Lo Thi Mai Loan is an exceptional expert advisor developer. This expert advisor is efficient and user-friendly. Additionally, the customer service is top-notch—responsive, attentive, and genuinely supportive. I recommend Lo Thi Mai Loan`s services to anyone looking to enhance their trading success!

Reply to review