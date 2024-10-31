ProVolaBot

ProVolaBot is an algorithmic trading robot designed to operate on synthetic indices.
It performs particularly well on the following markets:

Primary and most effective markets

• Boom 900 & Crash 1000 (Deriv)
• GainX 999 & PainX 999 (WellTrade)

These markets have demonstrated the highest stability, strongest statistical behavior, and best potential profitability for ProVolaBot.

Additional compatible market

• Volatility 100 (1s) Index (Deriv)

ProVolaBot can also operate on V100 (1s), but historical results show lower profitability compared to the primary markets due to its more complex volatility profile.
This market is recommended mainly for experienced users.

Methodology and logic

ProVolaBot is based on an automatic breakout structure detection strategy, combined with disciplined execution rules, risk management logic, market filters and controlled trade frequency.

It is an automation tool for users who wish to run a structured, parameter-driven strategy under timing and risk constraints.

No performance guarantees are offered. The robot does not include any promise of profit and must be used responsibly.

Key Features

• Breakout-based strategy with validation logic
• Intelligent trade execution rules:
– Maximum 2 trades per day
– If running on two markets, maximum 1 trade per market
– If the first trade is a loss, the second trade will not be executed

• Operational trading window: 00:15 to 21:00 server time
• Automatic position closure at 20:45
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
• Optional Trailing Stop
• Dynamic lot sizing based on account equity

Recommended parameters

• Minimum recommended capital: 100 USD
• Recommended account types: Standard, SyntX or Zero Spread
• Minimum lot size: depends on account size and broker conditions

Important information

• ProVolaBot is intended for users with a solid understanding of risk and synthetic market behavior.
• It does not guarantee any result and does not represent a profit promise.
• A demo testing phase is strongly recommended before live use.
• The user is fully responsible for configuration choices, risk management, and results.

Filter:
gbetogo1212
39
gbetogo1212 2025.10.19 18:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pierre Paul Amoussou
890
Reply from developer Pierre Paul Amoussou 2025.10.28 10:00
Salut ! Merci pour ce retour encourageant 😎
Reply to review