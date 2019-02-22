PZ Hedging EA MT4

Your safety net to turn losing trades into winners



Have you ever taken a trade at literally the worst possible moment? Have you ever bought an asset just before a significant price crash?

Or perhaps you've gone short at the worst possible moment before a rip-off rally? I have. And it sucks. It's one of the worst feelings in the world. Like a kick in the groin. To come out unscathed and in profit from these situations, I developed PZ Hedging EA.

[ User Guide | Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]





This EA will turn your losing trades into winners using a unique imbalanced hedging strategy. Once the initial trade moves into negative territory a predefined number of pips, the recovery mechanism will kick in: it will place a limited amount of alternative trades above and below the current price, until all of them can be closed with a small net profit.

Features



Easy to use and supervise



Trade easily using chart buttons

Fully customizable position management

Controlled and pre-calculated risk exposure

Implements many automated entry strategies

Trades micro accounts from $1,000

Filter trading by forex sessions





How to get started

Load the EA to any chart and timeframe Edit the settings until the risk is acceptable Trade using the chart buttons or Enable an entry strategy

Let the EA work and book a profit Repeat!

The recovery will fail in a minority of cases, if the market stays flat for a long period of time. If it fails, it incurrs into a calculated loss.





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Don't trade any other EA in the same symbol



Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

Big spread hikes affect the EA negatively. If possible, trade from a fixed spread account



In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance



However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips



Avoid taking a trade if you expect the market to stay flat

The purpose of this EA is not to be profitable by itself, but to avoid preventable losses within the limits of the account free margin.



Technical Information

The automated entries of the EA are evaluated at bar closing

The EA uses pending orders, connection lag should not be an issue



The EA won't trade live if there is risk of a margin call with current settings

However, the EA will trade in the tester with any settings, regardless of risk

The take-profit for the first trade is evaluated in stealth mode, no TP order is placed



The EA trades a manual lot size: the tester won't reflect compounding profits

The session filters are implemented in GMT time and only apply to automated entries

Trades have no individual SL or TP because they are managed as a basket (a single deal)



During a recovery, the EA can have many trades opened at the same time

If the market gaps and a pending order is missed, the EA will hedge at market





Input Parameters

Lotsize: Lot size of the initial trade.

Break-even: Profit in pips at which the EA moves the stop-loss above/below the open price for the first trade.



Break-even Behavior: Upon breakeven, the SL can be moved to the open price, or secure part of the profits.



Trailing Stop: Trailing stop expressed as % of current trade profit.



Trailing Step: Minimum increase in pips for the trailing stop.



Take Profit: Stealth take profit for the first trade.



Entry Strategy: The EA implements some automated entry strategies to facilitate backtesting.



Trades: Max amount of trades to place during the recovery process



Zone: Distance in pips between the alternative orders in the recovery process



Behavior: The level of aggression of the recovery process

Profit Target: Profit target in pips for the recovery process



Trade Asian Session: Enable auto-trading during asian session



Trade European Session: Enable auto-trading during europe session

Trade American Session: Enable auto-trading during american session

Magic Number: The EA uses the magic number to identify its trades



Custom Comment: Enter your custom comment for trades





Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.