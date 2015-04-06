Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands.

Monkey EA

has been tested

from year 2003 to March 2021

. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too.

Monkey EA offers hight profit factor and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit and StopLoss !

Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.





Recommendations



Symbol GBPUSD Timeframe H1 Deposit 300 USD Brokers Any broker

Settings

CustomComment : Order comment

: Order comment MagicNumber : Magic number

: Magic number Lost : Lot size

: Lot size ExitAtEndOfDay : For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)

: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false) ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)

Contacts

Direct message



