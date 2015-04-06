Monkey EA

Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD. It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands.

Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too.

Monkey EA offers hight profit factor and small drawndown. All trades are covers by TakeProfit and StopLoss!

Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.


Recommendations

Symbol GBPUSD
Timeframe H1
Deposit 300 USD
Brokers Any broker


Settings

  • CustomComment: Order comment
  • MagicNumber: Magic number
  • Lost: Lot size
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
  • ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)


Contacts

Direct message


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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