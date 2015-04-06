Monkey EA
- Experts
-
Vojtech SvobodnikHi, welcome to my profile. I am a trader with a rich experience.
Last five years, I create forex robots. Now, you can buy some of them on my profile!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD. It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands.Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too.
Monkey EA offers hight profit factor and small drawndown. All trades are covers by TakeProfit and StopLoss!
Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous startegies.
Recommendations
|Symbol
|GBPUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Deposit
|300 USD
|Brokers
|Any broker
Settings
- CustomComment: Order comment
- MagicNumber: Magic number
- Lost: Lot size
- ExitAtEndOfDay: For close all orders at end of day (recommended and default: false)
- ExitOnFriday: For close all orders at end of Friday (recommended and default: true)