EA Locking Grid

5

Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones.

Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+spread. After the stop losses are placed, pending orders are deleted. If the price hits the limit orders, the breakeven level is calculated by averaging. If the price passes all the limit orders and hits the stop order, then the grid is locked. Partial or complete closure of the locked grids is performed automatically at the expense of the profits from new grids.

The number of opened grids is not limited. The account summary, as well as the sum of the current buy/sell trades and their volumes are displayed on the chart screen.


EA Parameters

  • Lots — initial order volume;
  • trailStop — trailing stop level;
  • noLoss — breakeven setting level;
  • trailStep — trailing step;
  • slippage - slippage;
  • gridOrders - the number of pending orders for the grid;
  • gridFactor - volume multiplier for the grid;
  • gridDistance - grid distance.
  • NumLocks - limit the number of locked meshes;
  • locksCloseProfit - closing the grid by the amount of profit;
  • allCloseProfit - closing all grids by profit amount;
  • autoTrade - permission to auto-open grids;
  • autoTradeHour - interval for auto-opening grids.
Reviews 2
marconal
282
marconal 2020.06.11 17:40 
 

Unlike many EAs this gives you control on trades. It enables you to select possible trades using traditional indicators like MA, MACD etc and comparing time frames before triggering the EA trade. I have found the default grid distance too small and the default grid factor too high. Having altered that, as well as changing the lot value to suit the capital available, you can make a very good profit. Excellent EA.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The indicator displays the data of the candles from a higher timeframe on the chart. Only the candle body (by the open and close prices) is displayed. The candlesticks are colored depending on the difference between the open and close prices. After removing the indicator from the chart, the objects used by it are deleted automatically. Indicator Parameters TimeFrame - time frame (drop-down list) BearColor - bearish candle color (standard dialog) BullColor - bullish candle color (standard dialog
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The indicator displays the data of a standard MACD indicator from a higher timeframe. The product features notifications of crossing the zero or signal line by the histogram. Parameters TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (dropdown list) MacdFast - fast line period MacdSlow - slow line period MacdSignal - signal line period MacdPrice - price type (dropdown list) AlertCrossZero - enable notifications of crossing the zero line AlertCrossSignal - enable notifications of crossing the signal line UseNot
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The indicator displays the moving average of a higher timeframe on the chart. The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the moving average (drop-down list) MaPeriod - moving average period MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list) MaShift - moving average shift MaPrice - moving average price (drop-down list)
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The indicator displays the data of the Average True Range (ATR) from a higher timeframe on the chart. It allows you to see the scope of the movement without having to switch to another screen terminal The indicator parameters TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current AtrPeriod - period of the Average True Range indicator a higher timeframe range
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The indicator displays the standard price deviation from the root mean moving average line in the additional window. The screenshot displays the standard indicator (the lower one) and SqrtDev (the upper one). Parameters SqrtPeriod - root mean line and standard deviation period. SqrtPrice - applied price (drop-down list). BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the download time when applying to a chart and using in programs).
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The indicator detects and displays the 5-0 harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the f
Harmonic ABCD
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The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
Harmonic SWAN
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the White Swan and Black Swan harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. Duri
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
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The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
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The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Harmonic Cypher
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Cypher harmonic pattern also known as Anti-Butterfly (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangle
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Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays ZigZag lines from a higher timeframe (see the example in the screenshot). The red thin line is the current timeframe's ZigZag, while a thicker yellow line is the higher timeframe's one. The indicator is repainted as the data is updated. Parameters Depth, Dev, Back - ZigZag parameters; BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the initial download time and decreases the load when using in an EA); TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (cannot be lower than the current one).
RenkoMaSignals
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1 (2)
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The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
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Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals: signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line; signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficienc
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
RenkoZigZag
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart and uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, so the indicator can work on any time frame with the same efficiency. This implementation of t
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
RenkoMACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values. The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a
RenkoABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart and uses them to create ZigZag indicator - trend lines connecting local price movement Highs and Lows. The indicator, in turn, is used to create AB=CD displaying potential price reversal points. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any time
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
RenkoBandMacd
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the Bollinger Bands, MACD oscillator and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method, in which a bar within a time interval is shown on the chart only if the price has moved a certain number of points. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. When attached to a chart, the indicator checks for presenc
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marconal
282
marconal 2020.06.11 17:40 
 

Unlike many EAs this gives you control on trades. It enables you to select possible trades using traditional indicators like MA, MACD etc and comparing time frames before triggering the EA trade. I have found the default grid distance too small and the default grid factor too high. Having altered that, as well as changing the lot value to suit the capital available, you can make a very good profit. Excellent EA.

John Obermaier
682
John Obermaier 2020.04.22 11:46 
 

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