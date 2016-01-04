EA Locking Grid
- Experts
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 10 January 2022
- Activations: 5
Semiautomatic EA for trading based on the averaging and locking strategy. The trader sends signals for opening grids by using the buttons on the chart. The EA opens a market order, places a grid of limit orders in the same direction with lot multiplication according to specified parameters and a locking stop order in the opposite direction with the volume equal to the sum of all the previous ones.
Once the price passes the specified breakeven level, the EA places a stop loss at the open price+spread. After the stop losses are placed, pending orders are deleted. If the price hits the limit orders, the breakeven level is calculated by averaging. If the price passes all the limit orders and hits the stop order, then the grid is locked. Partial or complete closure of the locked grids is performed automatically at the expense of the profits from new grids.
The number of opened grids is not limited. The account summary, as well as the sum of the current buy/sell trades and their volumes are displayed on the chart screen.
EA Parameters
-
- Lots — initial order volume;
- trailStop — trailing stop level;
- noLoss — breakeven setting level;
- trailStep — trailing step;
- slippage - slippage;
- gridOrders - the number of pending orders for the grid;
- gridFactor - volume multiplier for the grid;
- gridDistance - grid distance.
- NumLocks - limit the number of locked meshes;
- locksCloseProfit - closing the grid by the amount of profit;
- allCloseProfit - closing all grids by profit amount;
- autoTrade - permission to auto-open grids;
- autoTradeHour - interval for auto-opening grids.
Unlike many EAs this gives you control on trades. It enables you to select possible trades using traditional indicators like MA, MACD etc and comparing time frames before triggering the EA trade. I have found the default grid distance too small and the default grid factor too high. Having altered that, as well as changing the lot value to suit the capital available, you can make a very good profit. Excellent EA.