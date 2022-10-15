FCK Gold Killer

is a fully automated trading system that trades on the pairs

on

Time Frame.

uses an

for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion.

is one most advanced scalping systems.

Set file available in comment Message me if any









Recommendations

Min. deposit $1000.

Recommended pairs: XAUUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)

Timeframes: M1 or any Time frame

Spread : up to 20



Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.







