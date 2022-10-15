FCK Gold Killer
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 10 March 2024
- Activations: 5
FCK Gold Killer Ea is a fully automated trading system that trades on the pairs XAUUSD, US500 on M1 Time Frame. FCK Gold Killer Ea uses an Advanced-Smart Breakout System for Scalping analyses the market conditions. This unique feature allows It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion. FCK Gold Killer Ea is one most advanced scalping systems.
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Recommendations
- Min. deposit $1000.
- Recommended pairs: XAUUSD (Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
- Timeframes: M1 or any Time frame
- Spread : up to 20
- Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.
Very grateful using this EA. low DD with great profit compare to DD.