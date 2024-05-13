Supply Demand EA ProBot

4.67
Algorithmic Trading based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique Expert Advisor.


Supply Demand EA ProBot Manual    ||    How To Use Trading Panel    ||    Automated Direction  


 Limited Offer:  From 789$  to 589$ <-- Get Your Copy Today and Take Advantage of this Exclusive Offer


Trading Modes in "Supply and Demand EA ProBot"

· Manual Trading: You can manually place Marker/Limit trades by clicking on the zone labels next to Supply and Demand Zones. In order to do that you need to enable the Manual Trading from Input Parameters and disable the BUY and SELL buttons on the Trading Panel.

· Semi-Automatic Trading: The EA can automatically place trades when price touches a zone. It places the trade according to your selected preferences on the Trading Panel. In order to place trades when price touches a Demand Zone the BUY button need to be activated and in order to place trades when price touches a  Supply Zone the SELL button needs to be activated. This allows you to customize the trade direction (BUY or SELL), as well as other essential settings like risk management, lot size, stop loss, and take profit directly from the Trading Panel. Directional Panel can help you identify the right bias of the market by giving you real-time information about the bias on every timeframe of the selected pair.

· Fully Automatic Trading: The EA decides decides automatically whether to place a buy trade when price touches a demand zone or a sell trade when price touches a supply zone. In order to do that you need to enable at least one of the "Automated Direction Settings" Input Parameters : 1st Timeframe Above, 2nd Timeframe Above , 3rd Timeframe Above , and 4th Timeframe. These parameters allows you to filter out trades based on market momentum and higher timeframes direction.


What Trading Styles I Can Use?

You can use Supply and Demand EA ProBot for all type of trading styles. You can use it for DayTrading, Swing trading and Scalping. The Trading Panel is offering many types of settings by selecting the timeframes you want to trade and also the desired TP and SL ratio. This way it makes it the perfect tool for all different kind of trading styles.

 

What Is The Difference From "Supply Demand EA Pro" ?

Supply Demand EA Pro is designed for manual trading.  The user places trades using one-click trading feature. This feature allow the users to create Market and Limit trades by clicking the zone label next a Supply or Demand Zone. Supply and Demand EA ProBot  it can place trades automatically to Supply and Demand zones according to your settings on the Trading Panel. This feature is not available on the Pro version. In addition to that ,with Supply and Demand EA ProBot, you also have the possibility to place trades manually using the one-click trading  the same way you do it with the Pro version.


How It Works?

The user by checking 4hr and daily(Day Trading) timeframe or weekly and monthly(Swing Trading) he can spot the bias of a given Forex/Indice/CFD/Metal pair and decide the trading direction. Selecting Buy direction the EA  is going to place only long positions on the formed Demand Zones and selecting Sell direction is going to place short position on formed Supply Zones. After that you can select the timeframe that the EA you want to place the trades. The Ea is multitimeframe that means , that from a single timeframe it can place trades on all the other tImeframes. Also from Trading Panel you can do some extra filtering on the type of zones that you want to place trades and also set Trailing Stop, Half Profits and Break Even levels. Also you can create a specific Price Range or an Up Trend/Down Trend Channel and the EA is going to place trades only within this specified price area.


All trades  are placed and managed automatically . Simply select your inputs, sit back, and watch your profits grow.

You have also the possibility to place trades Manually by clicking the Zone Label next to a Zone.


Panel Input Parameteters:

  • Select the Trading Direction ( Buy or Sell)
  • Select the Timeframes that you want to place trades
  • Select what Type of Zones you want to trade (Wide, Medium, Narrow, SuperNarrow)
  • Select between 3 Money Management options
  • Select after how many Profit or Loosing trades the EA will stop
  • Select between Risk Based or ATR Based TP and SL Ratio
  • Select to trade zones within a Bullish Channel or Bearish Channel 
  • Select an Upper Limit and a Lower Limit Range
  • Select a Time Range if you want to place trades only withing specific hours of the day
  • Select between many Trailing Stop LossHalf Profits and Break Even functions


When you attach the EA to the chart, you can visualize zones from up to three higher timeframes.

For instance, if you are on the 30-minute timeframe, you can activate 1-hour, 4-hour, and daily Supply and Demand Zones.

Additionally, you will receive Alerts On Your Phone whenever a new trade is placed or when a trade is closed, whether in profit or loss.

This allows you to stay informed about your platform's activity in real time, no matter where you are.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a DM for more details on how to use this tool and maximize your trading profits.



Important Note: Trading Panel is not supported by Strategy Tester. ALL the trades are placed on strategy tester are random.


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

I always advise to test any strategy before risking your own capital. Trading involves significant risk, and results can vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and slippage. There are no guarantees of profit. The fact that this strategy performed well on a specific trading day does not mean it will not incur losses at some point. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.



Reviews 10
mgl5fjn
746
mgl5fjn 2025.04.22 06:24 
 

Till now I only used indicator of the EA. I`ts very powerful. Support is quick and helpful.

Maik Siebel
801
Maik Siebel 2025.04.01 09:40 
 

The EA has become a central component of all my trading activities. I am very satisfied. The support from the developer is also fast and friendly.

Steve
298
Steve 2025.01.16 11:23 
 

Never seen such a highly sophisticated and helpful tool. Support by Georgios is fantastic. Highly recommended, but learning curve must be considered.

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ZHE A
51
ZHE A 2025.05.10 20:58 
 

Review after using this EA for over a month Pros: Logical, clear, and honest EA. There are very few true price action experts in this market. Although we can't backtest it, we do get an excellent panel to customize our strategy, especially with the manual custom trendlines. The UI design reflects the developer's effort. Cons: Still trying to figure out how the automated direction detects trends. It seems overly sensitive (e.g on the 15M chart with 3 tf trend filters enabled, the EA opened both a buy and a sell on the same day). If the automated direction is based on trendlines or channels, I hope the developer can add visual trend graphics to the chart. Showing the trendlines or channels would be more helpful than just the trend direction panel. Result: Tested on 15M–4H with 3 trend filters, and 1H–4H with 2 trend filters. Currently at a small loss. I need to better understand how the automated direction works. Most of the time, the trends shown on the panel don’t match the trends I see. Its not reasonable to simply turn on all timeframe filters, as price always needs to pull back and bounce in those high quality zones.

Update: great support, thanks to the author's detailed explanation. it's a pity that the automated direction isn't based on the trend channel/line, but a pure price action system still has strong potential to survive in the long run.

Update again: After using this ea for nearly half a year, I have to say it's not as profitable as expected. The ea is honest and the author provides kind support, but most issues I faced I ended up diagnosing myself. This time, however, I couldn't solve the problem, it sometimes opened trades against the trend (even with three trend filters on) and occasionally during news periods. Some functions on the panel extension don't work. Due to the large loss, I've decided to stop using it. Maybe supply and demand was once a great strategy, but market conditions seem to have changed.

Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
7759
Reply from developer Georgios Kalomoiropoulos 2025.08.21 12:58
Thank you for sharing your feedback.
I want to clarify a few points: --> Supply and Demand is the concept that will always work in any market conditions cause it is the reason that moves the financial markets. It is based on the fundamental dynamics and imbalances between buyers and sellers. --> Automated direction system is based on higher timeframe price action. Sometimes, a trade may look against the trend when viewed on a lower timeframe, but it is actually in compliance with the overall market bias. You can check the price action of any timeframe on the “Directional Panel” indicator. --> Regarding the panel extension functions, I had no reported issues so far. However, if you experienced any issue i would like to check and solve it as soon as possible. I am here to solve any issue or question you have regarding trading or panel features.
mgl5fjn
746
mgl5fjn 2025.04.22 06:24 
 

Till now I only used indicator of the EA. I`ts very powerful. Support is quick and helpful.

Maik Siebel
801
Maik Siebel 2025.04.01 09:40 
 

The EA has become a central component of all my trading activities. I am very satisfied. The support from the developer is also fast and friendly.

Steve
298
Steve 2025.01.16 11:23 
 

Never seen such a highly sophisticated and helpful tool. Support by Georgios is fantastic. Highly recommended, but learning curve must be considered.

olah76
1172
olah76 2025.01.15 22:55 
 

The bot is a masterpiece. Wondefully curated and crafted and the creator is prompt to reply and support when needed. This is the 3rd product i bought from him with no regrets.

Shamroc
20
Shamroc 2025.01.01 16:08 
 

You have opened a new trading world for me that changed totally my mindset. I am using the EA in a semi-auto mode. This way i have better control over my trades. My profits vary between 1-5% per day so far. Congratulations George.

RusDim
19
RusDim 2024.12.31 14:53 
 

First time i see such a complete EA. It is able to cover all trading styles, semi-auto and full-auto. It contains everything a trader needs to be profitable. Very easy to use and also very fast. Support is great . Thank you for everything.

Jasarekay99
256
Jasarekay99 2024.10.20 10:20 
 

This Bot is amazing coupled with the Directional indicator. It makes trading super simple.

Steven H
192
Steven H 2024.08.23 08:10 
 

In my opinion this one of the best concepts and EA strategies. Georgios is an awesome trader and support. He always tries to get better with his product. I am really looking forward to use future releases. Thank u so much for ur know-how and engagement.

GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.16 16:16 
 

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