Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel.

based onPrinciples. Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto.Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique Expert Advisor.





Supply Demand EA ProBot Manual || How To Use Trading Panel || Automated Direction







Limited Offer: From 789$ to 589$ <-- Get Your Copy Today and Take Advantage of this Exclusive Offer





Trading Modes in "Supply and Demand EA ProBot"



· Manual Trading: You can manually place Marker/Limit trades by clicking on the zone labels next to Supply and Demand Zones. In order to do that you need to enable the Manual Trading from Input Parameters and disable the BUY and SELL buttons on the Trading Panel.

· Semi-Automatic Trading: The EA can automatically place trades when price touches a zone. It places the trade according to your selected preferences on the Trading Panel. In order to place trades when price touches a Demand Zone the BUY button need to be activated and in order to place trades when price touches a Supply Zone the SELL button needs to be activated. This allows you to customize the trade direction (BUY or SELL), as well as other essential settings like risk management, lot size, stop loss, and take profit directly from the Trading Panel. Directional Panel can help you identify the right bias of the market by giving you real-time information about the bias on every timeframe of the selected pair.



The EA decides decides automatically whether to place a buy trade when price touches a demand zone or a sell trade when price touches a supply zone. In order to do that you need to enable at least one of the "Automated Direction Settings" Input Parameters : 1st Timeframe Above, 2nd Timeframe Above , 3rd Timeframe Above , and 4th Timeframe. These parameters allows you to filter out trades based on market momentum and higher timeframes direction.





What Trading Styles I Can Use?



You can use Supply and Demand EA ProBot for all type of trading styles. You can use it for DayTrading, Swing trading and Scalping. The Trading Panel is offering many types of settings by selecting the timeframes you want to trade and also the desired TP and SL ratio. This way it makes it the perfect tool for all different kind of trading styles.

What Is The Difference From "Supply Demand EA Pro" ?



Supply Demand EA Pro is designed for manual trading. The user places trades using one-click trading feature. This feature allow the users to create Market and Limit trades by clicking the zone label next a Supply or Demand Zone. Supply and Demand EA ProBot it can place trades automatically to Supply and Demand zones according to your settings on the Trading Panel. This feature is not available on the Pro version. In addition to that ,with Supply and Demand EA ProBot, you also have the possibility to place trades manually using the one-click trading the same way you do it with the Pro version.





How It Works?



The user by checking 4hr and daily(Day Trading) timeframe or weekly and monthly(Swing Trading) he can spot the bias of a given Forex/Indice/CFD/Metal pair and decide the trading direction. Selecting Buy direction the EA is going to place only long positions on the formed Demand Zones and selecting Sell direction is going to place short position on formed Supply Zones. After that you can select the timeframe that the EA you want to place the trades. The Ea is multitimeframe that means , that from a single timeframe it can place trades on all the other tImeframes. Also from Trading Panel you can do some extra filtering on the type of zones that you want to place trades and also set Trailing Stop, Half Profits and Break Even levels. Also you can create a specific Price Range or an Up Trend/Down Trend Channel and the EA is going to place trades only within this specified price area.





All trades are placed and managed automatically . Simply select your inputs, sit back, and watch your profits grow.

You have also the possibility to place trades Manually by clicking the Zone Label next to a Zone.





Panel Input Parameteters:





Select the Trading Direction ( Buy or Sell)

( Buy or Sell) Select the Timeframes that you want to place trades

that you want to place trades Select what Type of Zones you want to trade (Wide, Medium, Narrow, SuperNarrow)



you want to trade (Wide, Medium, Narrow, SuperNarrow) Select between 3 Money Management options

options Select after how many Profit or Loosing trades the EA will stop

or the EA will stop Select between Risk Based or ATR Based TP and SL Ratio

or TP and SL Ratio Select to trade zones within a Bullish Channel or Bearish Channel

or Select an Upper Limit and a Lower Limit Range

and a Range Select a Time Range if you want to place trades only withing specific hours of the day

if you want to place trades only withing specific hours of the day Select between many Trailing Stop Loss, Half Profits and Break Even functions





When you attach the EA to the chart, you can visualize zones from up to three higher timeframes.

For instance, if you are on the 30-minute timeframe, you can activate 1-hour, 4-hour, and daily Supply and Demand Zones.

Additionally, you will receive Alerts On Your Phone whenever a new trade is placed or when a trade is closed, whether in profit or loss.

This allows you to stay informed about your platform's activity in real time, no matter where you are.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a DM for more details on how to use this tool and maximize your trading profits.









Important Note: Trading Panel is not supported by Strategy Tester. ALL the trades are placed on strategy tester are random.





MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023









IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

I always advise to test any strategy before risking your own capital. Trading involves significant risk, and results can vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and slippage. There are no guarantees of profit. The fact that this strategy performed well on a specific trading day does not mean it will not incur losses at some point. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.



