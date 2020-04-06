Advisor FU PULSAR - is a scalper with high accuracy of market entries. The EA is able to work with medium spreads (for testing we used a spread of 20 points on GBPUSD), it is not critical to slippage, and it is also not demanding on trading conditions. It uses Stop Loss as protection for orders, and uses virtual trailing stop as a percentage of the balance as order support. It does not open orders often but as accurately as possible.





FU PULSAR does not use indicators. The algorithm contains a pulse counter in each direction; upon reaching the specified number of pulses, the EA opens orders. The method for determining and counting pulses is a secret.





FU PULSAR operates intraday during a period of increased market volatility.

FU PULSAR only works with 5 digit quotes.

Recommended balance from $ 200, leverage 1: 500, GBPUSD currency pair, timeframe М5

The default settings are for GBPUSD.





Description of parameters:





Risk ............................ Lot as a percentage of the balance (autolot)

ProfitProcent ................. Profit as a percentage of the balance

StopLoss ....................... Stop Loss in points

TralProcent ................... Treylin Stop as a percentage of the balance

TimeStart ..................... Start time

TimeEnd ....................... Shutdown Time

MaxOrders .................... Maximum number of orders

MaxSpread .................... Maximum Spread

PipsStep ....................... Pulse value

NumberImpuls ................ Number of pulses in a row

Magic ........................... Order Marker