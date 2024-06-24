Gann Retracements Octaves

Gann Retracements Octaves Indicator

Enhance your trading strategy with the Gann Retracements Octaves indicator, meticulously designed to integrate Gann's theories with modern technical analysis. This custom indicator provides you with precise retracement levels based on Gann's octaves, helping you identify key support and resistance levels, as well as potential reversal points in the market.

Key Features:

  • 24 Indicator Buffers: Tracks multiple retracement levels (-7/8 to 15/8) with distinct colors for easy identification.
  • User-defined High and Low Levels: Allows traders to set specific high and low points for accurate retracement calculations.
  • Dynamic Line and Label Creation: Automatically draws and updates horizontal lines and text labels for each retracement level.
  • Interactive Chart Control: Easily adjust high and low levels using the chart interface with hotkeys for quick modifications.
  • Real-time Level Updates: Continuously calculates and displays retracement levels as new price data becomes available.
  • Visualization of Trading Ranges: Highlights major trading ranges and reversal points within Gann's octave framework.
  • Customizable Aesthetics: Offers adjustable line colors, widths, and styles to suit your chart preferences.

How It Works:

The indicator calculates the retracement levels based on the user-defined high and low points. It divides the price range into octaves, providing key levels where the price is likely to find support or resistance. The indicator includes levels from -7/8 to 15/8, ensuring comprehensive coverage of potential price movements.

Usage Instructions:

  1. Initialize the Indicator: Add the Gann Retracements Octaves indicator to your chart.
  2. Set High and Low Points: Use the red horizontal lines to define the high and low points. Move these lines by selecting and dragging them to the desired price levels.
  3. Refresh Levels: Press 'R' to refresh and redraw the retracement levels based on the newly set high and low points.
  4. Monitor Key Levels: Observe how the price interacts with the retracement levels. Use these insights to make informed trading decisions.
  5. Clear Level: Use the 'C' key to clear the current levels and start refresh.

Important Note:

  • Timeframe: This indicator is specifically designed for use with the D1 (Daily) timeframe. Using it on other timeframes may not yield accurate results.

Ideal For:

  • Technical Analysts: Looking to integrate Gann's methodologies into their analysis.
  • Day Traders and Swing Traders: Needing precise support and resistance levels for entry and exit points.
  • Forex, Commodities, Stocks, and Indices Traders: Seeking to enhance their trading strategies with advanced retracement tools.

Bring the power of Gann's retracement techniques to your trading toolkit with the Gann Retracements Octaves indicator. Download now and start refining your market analysis and trading decisions.


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Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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