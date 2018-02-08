Stochastic Divergence
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 20
The indicator displays divergence and convergence on all instruments. It works on all timeframes.
After finding divergence/convergence, the indicator draws a Buy or a Sell arrow according to the detected signal.
Settings
- Buy - show buy signals
- Sell - show sell signals
- Divergence - show divergence on the chart
- Convergence - show convergence on the chart
- KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing - Stochastic settings
- drawPriceTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on a price chart
- drawIndicatorTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on the indicator graph
- ColorBullishTrendLines, ColorBearishTrendLines - arrow and line color
This is a very unique and accurate Divergence indicator, it will mark for you many many great entries, stay with trend