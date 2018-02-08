Stochastic Divergence

The indicator displays divergence and convergence on all instruments. It works on all timeframes.

After finding divergence/convergence, the indicator draws a Buy or a Sell arrow according to the detected signal.





Settings

Buy - show buy signals

Sell - show sell signals

Divergence - show divergence on the chart

Convergence - show convergence on the chart

KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing - Stochastic settings

drawPriceTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on a price chart

drawIndicatorTrendLines - draw a line (of divergence/covergence) on the indicator graph

ColorBullishTrendLines, ColorBearishTrendLines - arrow and line color



