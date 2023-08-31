DYJ PeakAndTrough indicator is an advanced EMA trading system.

It includes the future trend line and trend angle and the angle display of each peak and trough.



At the end of the peak of the EMA, there is a downward trend,

and at the end of the trough of the EMA, there is a upward trend.

Please download the parameter template file (Link) in the comments section.



Note: Set the parameter IsDrawLineOfWaveWidth = true immediately after running the indicator.



Input



InpMAPeriod = 25

InpMAShift = 0

InpMAMethod= MODE_SMA

InpAppledPrice = PRICE_CLOSE

IsDrawLineOfWaveWidth = false -- Underline and mark arrows



InpWaveAmplitudeMaxBars = 10 -- Distance between ends of wave(Units are measured in Bars)



InpWaveAmplitudeMultiple = 2 -- Wave Amplitude Multiple . It's SPREAD Multiple



InpMinBarOfSignal = 100 -- Distance between adjacent Wave(Units are measured in Bars)





