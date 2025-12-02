CvdDeltaVolumes

Delta + CVD & CVD Candles
Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance.

📘 Overview

The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean visual package. It displays:

·         Delta (Ask–Bid) to measure aggressive buying/selling

·         Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) to track accumulated pressure

·         Combined CVD Candles showing synthetic candles built entirely from order-flow data

This indicator helps traders read market intent, find momentum shifts, and detect absorption or hidden buying/selling without needing Level-2 data.

📊 Features

1. Delta (Ask-Bid) Histogram

Shows buying vs selling pressure per candle.

·         Green = Buyers (Ask > Bid)

·         Red = Sellers (Bid > Ask)

2. CVD (Cumulative Delta) Line

Tracks whether buyers or sellers dominate over time.
Useful for spotting divergences and trend strength.

3. Delta + CVD Combined Candles

Synthetic candles built from order-flow:

·         Candle body = change in CVD

·         Wicks = size of Delta imbalance

·         Colors = green (bullish), red (bearish)

These candles reveal aggressive buying/selling much more clearly than price candles.

🛠 Inputs & Options

·         Show/Hide Delta Histogram

·         Show/Hide CVD Line

·         Show/Hide Combined CVD Candles

·         Bull Color

·         Bear Color

·         CVD Line Color

📈 How to Trade With It

·         Rising CVD + bullish Delta → Strong up momentum

·         Falling CVD + bearish Delta → Strong down momentum

·         Price HH but CVD failing → Bearish divergence

·         Price LL but CVD not making LL → Bullish divergence

·         Long wick in combined candle → High imbalance (aggressive buyers/sellers)

Great for scalping, day trading, and momentum confirmation.

⚠️ Notes

·         Uses Broker’s volume feed (not Level-2 depth).

·         Works on all markets and timeframes.

·         Volume accuracy depends on exchange data.

✔️ Recommended Use-Cases

·         Intraday trading

·         Volume/Delta analysis

·         Divergence trading

·         Identifying exhaustion and absorption

·         Understanding buyer/seller strength visually


