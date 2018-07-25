Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask.

MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market book on the history, by reading archive data, created by OrderBook Recorder. The indicator is based on the library OrderBook History Library, which can be embedded into your expert or indicator.

The archive files can be stored in the data folder of the terminal (usually, it looks like C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 MetaQuotes\MQL5\Files), or in the common data folder for all terminals (for example, 'C:\Users\<UserName>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files'). In either case, inside the folder another subfolder is used as a root for all market books, and the name of the subfolder is specified in the input parameter OrderBook_FileFolder, by default - "Books". Inside the root subfolder another level of subfolders is created - each subfolder corresponds to a specific work symbol, and every single day data is saved in a file YYYYMMDD.hob, where YYYY, MM, DD are year, month, day correspondingly. The extension "hob" stands for History of Order Book. For example, the ticker GAZP will produce the files MQL5/Files/Books/GAZP/*.hob.





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