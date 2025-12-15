Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

  DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


🎯 TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER


This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you:

✅ Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open)

✅ Exact stop-loss distance (from MAE% - Maximum Adverse Excursion)

✅ Exact take-profit distance (from MFE% - Maximum Favorable Excursion)

✅ Win rate and statistical edge for every level


NO GUESSING. NO EMOTIONS. PURE MATHEMATICS.


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

📊 WHAT THE DASHBOARD SHOWS YOU

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


The dashboard displays 8 metrics for each sigma level:


┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Zσ    P_IN%   P_TCH%   MAE%    MFE%    EV%     WIN%    Touches   Now        │

│ 0.5σ  75.1%   64.30%   1.11%   0.78%   -0.33%  36.2%   3215                 │

│ 1.0σ  85.5%   60.32%   1.60%   1.52%   -0.07%  58.8%   3016                 │

│ 1.5σ  76.3%   39.26%   1.53%   1.02%   0.39%   70.0%   1964                 │

│ 2.0σ  87.2%   22.18%   1.31%   1.58%   0.60%   75.3%   1135                 │

│ 2.5σ  90.1%   8.12%    0.78%   2.01%   1.23%   80.2%   415       ✓         │

│ 3.0σ  96.7%   8.62%    1.76%   2.82%   1.12%   82.4%   426                 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


WHAT EACH METRIC MEANS:


1️⃣ Zσ (Sigma Level)

   - The statistical band level: 0.5σ, 1.0σ, 1.5σ, 2.0σ, 2.5σ, 3.0σ

   - Higher sigma = more extreme = rarer event = stronger signal


2️⃣ P_IN% (Probability Inside)

   - % of days where price closed back inside this band

   - High P_IN (>80%) = strong mean-reversion zone


3️⃣ P_TCH% (Probability Touch)

   - % of days where price touched this band

   - Low P_TCH (<10%) = rare extreme event = high-conviction setup


4️⃣ MAE% (Maximum Adverse Excursion) ← YOUR STOP-LOSS DISTANCE

   - Average worst drawdown after touching this band

   - THIS TELLS YOU WHERE TO PLACE YOUR STOP-LOSS

   - Example: MAE = 0.78% means your stop should be 0.78% away from entry


5️⃣ MFE% (Maximum Favorable Excursion) ← YOUR TAKE-PROFIT DISTANCE

   - Average best profit after touching this band

   - THIS TELLS YOU WHERE TO PLACE YOUR TAKE-PROFIT

   - Example: MFE = 2.01% means your target should be 2.01% away from entry


6️⃣ EV% (Expected Value)

   - Your statistical edge: EV = MFE - MAE

   - Positive EV = profitable over time

   - Higher EV = better trade quality


7️⃣ WIN% (Win Rate)

   - % of times MFE exceeded MAE (winning trades)

   - WIN% >70% = high probability setup

   - Combine with EV for best trade selection


8️⃣ Touches (Sample Size)

   - How many times this band was touched historically

   - Minimum 30 required (Central Limit Theorem)

   - If <30, metrics show "—" (insufficient data)


9️⃣ Now (Live Signal)

   - Shows "✓" when price touches a band TODAY

   - This is your trade signal activation


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🎯 HOW TO ENTER A TRADE

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


STEP 1: WAIT FOR THE SIGNAL

→ Watch for "✓" to appear in the "Now" column

→ This means price has touched a sigma band


STEP 2: CHECK THE QUALITY

→ Look at EV% - must be positive (preferably >0.50%)

→ Look at WIN% - must be >65% (preferably >70%)

→ Look at Touches - must show a number (not "—")


STEP 3: YOU NOW HAVE YOUR ENTRY PRICE

→ Entry = The sigma band level that was touched

→ Example: If 2.5σ DN band was touched at 4255.12, your entry is 4255.12


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🛑 HOW TO SET YOUR STOP-LOSS (FROM MAE%)

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


The MAE% column tells you EXACTLY where to place your stop-loss.


FOR LONG TRADES (touching lower DN bands):

Stop-Loss = Entry - (Entry × MAE%)


FOR SHORT TRADES (touching upper UP bands):

Stop-Loss = Entry + (Entry × MAE%)


EXAMPLE - LONG TRADE:

✓ appears at 2.5σ DN

Entry: 4255.12

MAE: 0.78%


Calculate stop-loss:

SL Distance = 4255.12 × 0.0078 = 33.19 points

Stop-Loss = 4255.12 - 33.19 = 4221.93


SET YOUR STOP AT: 4221.93


This stop is based on the average worst-case movement from 415 historical occurrences.


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🎯 HOW TO SET YOUR TAKE-PROFIT (FROM MFE%)

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


The MFE% column tells you EXACTLY where to place your take-profit.


FOR LONG TRADES (touching lower DN bands):

Take-Profit = Entry + (Entry × MFE%)


FOR SHORT TRADES (touching upper UP bands):

Take-Profit = Entry - (Entry × MFE%)


EXAMPLE - LONG TRADE:

✓ appears at 2.5σ DN

Entry: 4255.12

MFE: 2.01%


Calculate take-profit:

TP Distance = 4255.12 × 0.0201 = 85.53 points

Take-Profit = 4255.12 + 85.53 = 4340.65


SET YOUR TAKE-PROFIT AT: 4340.65


This target is based on the average best-case movement from 415 historical occurrences.


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

📋 COMPLETE TRADE EXAMPLE - XAUUSD

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


DASHBOARD SHOWS:

2.5σ DN touched (✓ appears)

MAE: 0.78%

MFE: 2.01%

EV: +1.23%

WIN%: 80.2%

Touches: 415


YOUR TRADE SETUP:

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Direction:      LONG (mean-reversion from lower band)

Entry:          4255.12 (2.5σ DN band level)

Stop-Loss:      4221.93 (calculated from MAE 0.78%)

Take-Profit:    4340.65 (calculated from MFE 2.01%)


Risk:           33.19 points (0.78%)

Reward:         85.53 points (2.01%)

Risk-Reward:    1 : 2.58


Win Rate:       80.2% (8 out of 10 trades win)

Expected Value: +1.23% per trade

Sample Size:    415 touches (statistically valid)

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════


EXPECTED RESULTS OVER 10 TRADES:

→ 8 wins × +85.53 pts = +684.24 pts

→ 2 losses × -33.19 pts = -66.38 pts

→ Net profit: +617.86 pts over 10 trades


This is your quantified mathematical edge.


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

⚡ QUICK TRADING RULES

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


1. Wait for "✓" in Now column

2. Check: EV% > 0.50% AND WIN% > 70%

3. Entry = sigma band level

4. Stop-Loss = Entry ± (Entry × MAE%)

5. Take-Profit = Entry ± (Entry × MFE%)

6. Execute trade

7. Let statistics work


DO NOT TRADE IF:

❌ MAE or MFE shows "—" (insufficient sample size)

❌ EV% is negative

❌ WIN% is below 65%


BEST SETUPS:

✅ 2.5σ or 3.0σ bands (rare extremes)

✅ EV% > 1.0%

✅ WIN% > 75%

✅ Touches > 100


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🔧 WHAT YOU GET

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


✅ Real-time dashboard with 8 metrics per sigma level

✅ 12 static sigma bands (6 up + 6 down) locked at daily open

✅ MAE-based stop-loss distances (exact risk)

✅ MFE-based take-profit distances (exact reward)

✅ Win rate and expected value for every level

✅ Live "✓" signal when bands are touched

✅ Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

✅ 5,000 days historical analysis per instrument

✅ Zero repaint - levels never change during the day

✅ Central Limit Theorem validated (30+ sample minimum)


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

💰 THE EDGE

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


Most traders fail because they don't know:

❌ Where to enter (subjective)

❌ Where to place stops (guessing)

❌ Where to take profit (emotions)

❌ If they have an edge (hope)


THIS INDICATOR SOLVES ALL 4 PROBLEMS:

✅ Entry: Sigma band touch (statistical level)

✅ Stop-Loss: MAE% (historical worst-case)

✅ Take-Profit: MFE% (historical best-case)

✅ Edge: EV% and WIN% (proven over 5,000 days)


NO GUESSING.

NO EMOTIONS.

PURE MATHEMATICS.


Your stop-loss isn't arbitrary.

Your take-profit isn't hope.

Your edge isn't faith.


It's all calculated from thousands of historical occurrences.


───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────


STOP TRADING BLIND. START TRADING WITH STATISTICAL PRECISION.


═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════


