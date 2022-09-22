FDP Strong Point new

This indicator shows a candle combination based on dodge, dodge and pin bar. The logic of the pattern is to stand on the side of strength, after uncertainty. The indicator is universal and is useful for trading binary options, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrency, stocks. The indicator supports timeframes from M5 to MN, including non-standard TF presented in MT5. (М5,М6,М10,M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN). The ability to enable and disable TF is implemented. Sound alerts and push notifications.



МТ4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62791?source=Site+Profile+Seller





https://t.me/dnfad -the group in the telegram



Private messages - @fadbof

