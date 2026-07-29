Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5

The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines.


Key Features:
  • Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent horizontal level immediately.
  • Infinite Independent Levels: Every ray generated uses a high-precision microsecond timestamp name, ensuring you can map endless key levels on a single asset without ever overwriting or deleting previous lines.
  • Dynamic Price-Tag Tracking: This utility displays the exact price level right next to the line. If you click and drag a ray to a new position, the text label updates instantly upon release to reflect its new coordinates.
  • Universal Multi-Timeframe Visibility: Hardcoded with absolute structural layout properties, all lines automatically adapt to remain visible when you switch between Minute, Hourly, Daily, or Weekly chart periods.
  • Clean Right-Extension Layout: Project lines infinitely to the right side of the chart into future price action, leaving your historical chart data completely clean, organized, and un-cluttered.
  • Fully Customizable Inputs: Traders can configure default parameters including custom line colors, line styles (solid, dashed, dotted), and custom line thicknesses to fit any charting layout template.
  • How to Use:
    1. Attach the indicator to any live chart.
    2. Click the crimson "DRAW RAY" button in the upper-left area of your screen.
    3. Select and drag the line to your desired support or resistance level.
    4. Double-click any line to customize or remove it manually as needed.

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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