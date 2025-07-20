Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5

Overview

Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise.

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Features

  • Displays Heiken Ashi candlesticks to smooth price data and highlight trends.

  • Integrates Chandelier Exit for dynamic stop-loss levels based on ATR (Average True Range).

  • Applies a filter (Linear Regression or LRMA) to refine signals and reduce false positives.

  • Plots buy and sell arrows on the chart for clear signal visualization.

  • Optional alerts for buy and sell signals.

  • Customizable settings for appearance and functionality, including colors, line styles, and arrow sizes.

  • Option to hide original price bars and focus on Heiken Ashi visuals.

Parameters

Chandelier Exit Settings

  • CE ATR Period: Defines the period for calculating the Average True Range (default: 1).

  • CE ATR Multiplier: Adjusts the multiplier for Chandelier Exit levels (default: 0.75).

Filter Settings

  • Filter Length: Sets the period for the filter calculation (default: 50).

  • Filter Mode: Choose between Linear Regression (LinReg) or LRMA (default: LRMA).

  • Filter Source: Select the price type for the filter (default: Close Price).

  • Filter Use Heiken Ashi: Enable or disable Heiken Ashi data for the filter (default: True).

  • Filter Line Color: Customize the color of the filter line (default: Blue).

  • Filter Line Style: Choose the style of the filter line (default: Solid).

  • Filter Line Width: Set the thickness of the filter line (default: 1).

Display Settings

  • Hide Original Bars: Toggle to hide standard price bars and show only Heiken Ashi bars (default: True).

  • Show Heiken Ashi Bars: Enable or disable the display of Heiken Ashi candlesticks (default: True).

Signal Arrow Settings

  • Buy Arrow Color: Set the color for buy signal arrows (default: Gold).

  • Buy Arrow Size: Adjust the size of buy signal arrows (default: 1).

  • Buy Arrow Offset (Points): Set the vertical offset for buy arrows (default: 50).

  • Sell Arrow Color: Set the color for sell signal arrows (default: Gold).

  • Sell Arrow Size: Adjust the size of sell signal arrows (default: 1).

  • Sell Arrow Offset (Points): Set the vertical offset for sell arrows (default: 50).

Alert Settings

  • Buy Alert On: Enable or disable alerts for buy signals (default: False).

  • Sell Alert On: Enable or disable alerts for sell signals (default: False).


If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me

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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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