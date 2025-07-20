Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 20 July 2025
- Activations: 20
Overview
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise.
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Features
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Displays Heiken Ashi candlesticks to smooth price data and highlight trends.
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Integrates Chandelier Exit for dynamic stop-loss levels based on ATR (Average True Range).
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Applies a filter (Linear Regression or LRMA) to refine signals and reduce false positives.
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Plots buy and sell arrows on the chart for clear signal visualization.
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Optional alerts for buy and sell signals.
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Customizable settings for appearance and functionality, including colors, line styles, and arrow sizes.
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Option to hide original price bars and focus on Heiken Ashi visuals.
Parameters
Chandelier Exit Settings
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CE ATR Period: Defines the period for calculating the Average True Range (default: 1).
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CE ATR Multiplier: Adjusts the multiplier for Chandelier Exit levels (default: 0.75).
Filter Settings
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Filter Length: Sets the period for the filter calculation (default: 50).
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Filter Mode: Choose between Linear Regression (LinReg) or LRMA (default: LRMA).
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Filter Source: Select the price type for the filter (default: Close Price).
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Filter Use Heiken Ashi: Enable or disable Heiken Ashi data for the filter (default: True).
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Filter Line Color: Customize the color of the filter line (default: Blue).
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Filter Line Style: Choose the style of the filter line (default: Solid).
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Filter Line Width: Set the thickness of the filter line (default: 1).
Display Settings
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Hide Original Bars: Toggle to hide standard price bars and show only Heiken Ashi bars (default: True).
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Show Heiken Ashi Bars: Enable or disable the display of Heiken Ashi candlesticks (default: True).
Signal Arrow Settings
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Buy Arrow Color: Set the color for buy signal arrows (default: Gold).
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Buy Arrow Size: Adjust the size of buy signal arrows (default: 1).
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Buy Arrow Offset (Points): Set the vertical offset for buy arrows (default: 50).
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Sell Arrow Color: Set the color for sell signal arrows (default: Gold).
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Sell Arrow Size: Adjust the size of sell signal arrows (default: 1).
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Sell Arrow Offset (Points): Set the vertical offset for sell arrows (default: 50).
Alert Settings
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Buy Alert On: Enable or disable alerts for buy signals (default: False).
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Sell Alert On: Enable or disable alerts for sell signals (default: False).