VR Calculate Martingale MT5

The VR Calculate Martingale indicator is a powerful tool for pre-calculating any trading strategy without risks. Due to the fact that the indicator uses virtual orders, a trader can calculate in advance any development of events on a trading account. You no longer need EXCEL tables and calculators, you do not need to know the formulas for averaging multidirectional positions with different trading lots. VR Calculate Martingale will help you calculate everything.

You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at

You can read or write reviews at

Version for MetaTrader 4

The indicator was developed in 2015 with the purpose of calculating trading in networks of positions, and has now received a major global update. Thanks to a large number of reviews and suggestions, the indicator has been improved and updated.

Main functions of the VR Calculate Martingale calculator

Creation of virtual orders, no trading risks

Convenient editing of virtual orders directly on the chart

Grouping of positions on the network, it is possible to create up to 7 groups of orders

Attaching virtual orders to existing market positions

Separate profit accounting by groups of orders

Separate accounting of profit and loss for the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels

Separate calculation of profit for virtual market orders and orders already closed

Calculation of collateral requirements

Margin Call level display

Uniform distribution of positions by price and time

Ability to set your own deposit size, point value, number of digits after the point for price and lot

When to use the trader's calculator

You need to calculate the development of events on your trading account according to your strategy.

You have a large number of open positions and need to calculate the average price for all positions or only for certain ones.

You are trading using the "Grid" strategy and you need to calculate the lot, the average price for a new position.

You are trading using the “Swing” strategy and you need to calculate the lot and Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for the next position.

You need to calculate the Margin Call level

The indicator does not work in the strategy tester and strategy optimizer; you can read how to test the indicator before purchasing in the blog.

VR Calculate Martingale indicator settings

Trading settings

Point cost for 1 lot

Required margin for 1 lot

Number of decimal places for price

Number of decimal places for lots

Margin Call level - Margin Call level

Deposit - Deposit

Objects settings

Panel position along X axis

Panel position along Y axis

Panel size

Text size

Font - Font

Color settings