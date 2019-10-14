VR Calculate Martingale MT5

The VR Calculate Martingale indicator is a powerful tool for pre-calculating any trading strategy without risks. Due to the fact that the indicator uses virtual orders, a trader can calculate in advance any development of events on a trading account. You no longer need EXCEL tables and calculators, you do not need to know the formulas for averaging multidirectional positions with different trading lots. VR Calculate Martingale will help you calculate everything.

The indicator was developed in 2015 with the purpose of calculating trading in networks of positions, and has now received a major global update. Thanks to a large number of reviews and suggestions, the indicator has been improved and updated.

Main functions of the VR Calculate Martingale calculator

  • Creation of virtual orders, no trading risks
  • Convenient editing of virtual orders directly on the chart
  • Grouping of positions on the network, it is possible to create up to 7 groups of orders
  • Attaching virtual orders to existing market positions
  • Separate profit accounting by groups of orders
  • Separate accounting of profit and loss for the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • Separate calculation of profit for virtual market orders and orders already closed
  • Calculation of collateral requirements
  • Margin Call level display
  • Uniform distribution of positions by price and time
  • Ability to set your own deposit size, point value, number of digits after the point for price and lot
  • It is possible to set your own deposit sizes, point value, margin requirements, signs after the dot

When to use the trader's calculator

  • You need to calculate the development of events on your trading account according to your strategy.
  • You have a large number of open positions and need to calculate the average price for all positions or only for certain ones.
  • You are trading using the "Grid" strategy and you need to calculate the lot, the average price for a new position.
  • You are trading using the “Swing” strategy and you need to calculate the lot and Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for the next position.
  • You need to calculate the Margin Call level

The indicator does not work in the strategy tester and strategy optimizer; you can read how to test the indicator before purchasing in the blog.

VR Calculate Martingale indicator settings

Trading settings

  • Point cost for 1 lot
  • Required margin for 1 lot
  • Number of decimal places for price
  • Number of decimal places for lots
  • Margin Call level - Margin Call level
  • Deposit - Deposit

Objects settings

  • Panel position along X axis
  • Panel position along Y axis
  • Panel size
  • Text size
  • Font - Font

Color settings

  • Color scheme
  • Change the background color of buy orders
  • Change the background color of sell orders
  • Change the outline color of buy orders
  • Change the outline color of sell orders
  • Change profit color
  • Change loss color
  • Change the background color of the information panel
  • Change the color of the information bar outline
  • Change information bar text color
Stardust146
144
Stardust146 2021.02.17 18:49 
 

Very very helpful instrument for planing my trades. And now with the latest update very happy, that switching the timeframe doesn´t matter any more :-)

VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.21 (28)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
VR Lollipop MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
2.33 (6)
Experts
VR Lollipop is a unique automated trading strategy for trading the current market trend. The uniqueness of this robot lies in the use of a complex algorithm that allows you to gradually increase positions in accordance with the direction of the market trend. In this case, all open positions are automatically transferred to safe mode thanks to the breakeven function. A position is considered safe when the stop loss level is moved to the breakeven area. These complex operations are carried out usi
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.29 (168)
Experts
VR Smart Grid is a full-featured Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, built on the classical grid trading strategy. The robot independently opens positions, manages them and closes them in parts, creating an efficient order grid that adapts to changing market conditions. Over 15 years of development, the EA has gone through thousands of variations and tests — it is the result of systematic refinement on real and demo accounts. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions an
VR Lollipop
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (11)
Experts
VR Lollipop is a unique automated trading strategy for trading the current market trend. The uniqueness of this robot lies in the use of a complex algorithm that allows you to gradually increase positions in accordance with the direction of the market trend. In this case, all open positions are automatically transferred to safe mode thanks to the breakeven function. A position is considered safe when the stop loss level is moved to the breakeven area. These complex operations are carried out usi
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
VR Trade Panel MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.67 (6)
Utilities
VR Trade Panel is a professional solution for trading, which allows you to effectively manage positions using trend lines. Unique functionality allows you to install Stop Loss and Take Profit both at dynamic levels (inclined lines) and fixed values. This provides maximum flexibility and convenience in trade. Thanks to the simplicity of the interface and the detailed [ management ], it will be easier for beginners to master the basics of trade and begin to practice. The ability to automate many p
FREE
VR Donchian MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Stealth Pro MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 4] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
Vr Trade Panel
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (20)
Utilities
VR Trade Panel is a professional solution for trading, which allows you to effectively manage positions using trend lines. Unique functionality allows you to install Stop Loss and Take Profit both at dynamic levels (inclined lines) and fixed values. This provides maximum flexibility and convenience in trade. Thanks to the simplicity of the interface and the detailed [ management ], it will be easier for beginners to master the basics of trade and begin to practice. The ability to automate many p
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Donchian
Vladimir Pastushak
4.87 (15)
Indicators
The VR Donchian indicator is an improved version of the Donchian channel. Improvements affected almost all functions of the channel, but the main operating algorithm and channel construction were preserved. A change in the color of levels has been added to the ball indicator depending on the current trend - this clearly shows the trader a change in trend or flat. The ability to inform the trader about the breakout of one of two channel levels on a smartphone, email, or in the MetaTrader terminal
FREE
VR Watch list and Linker MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.82 (11)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Ticks MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (3)
Indicators
VR Ticks   is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts i
FREE
VR Assistant Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Utilities
VR Assistant Charts is a convenient tool for traders working with graphical objects in the MetaTrader trading terminal window. The program allows you to change the color, style, thickness and other characteristics of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphic elements in the MetaTrader terminal with one click of the mouse. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 4]
FREE
Vr Stealth pro
Vladimir Pastushak
4.9 (52)
Utilities
VR Stealth Pro is a specialized free trading panel designed to increase the convenience and efficiency of trade. The main purpose of the tool is to hide the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit, allowing you to minimize the risks of leakage of your information about the trading levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. Set files, demo versions of the product, instructions and bonuses are available on the [blog] Version for [MetaTrader 5] VR Stealth Pro is a free trading panel and is supplied on the p
FREE
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR System MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (2)
Indicators
VR System is not just an indicator, it is a whole, well-balanced trading system for trading on financial markets. The system is built on classical trading rules and a combination of indicators Moving Average and Donchian channel . The VR System takes into account the rules for entering the market, holding a position in the market and the rules for exiting a position. Simple trading rules, minimal risks, and clear instructions make the VR System an attractive trading strategy for traders in finan
VR Atr Pro MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.75 (4)
Indicators
VR ATR Pro is a powerful professional tool for determination of target levels on a financial instrument. The indicator's effectiveness has been proved by thousands tests on real and demo accounts. VR ATR Pro is the indicator that works on real data using live true statistics. Statistics is stubborn, the usage of real statistical data in mathematical calculations allows you to calculate the exact target levels for a financial instrument. For a set of files, instructions, a nice bonus write to me
VR Sync Charts MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
VR Sync Charts is a tool for synchronizing layout between windows. INDICATOR DOES NOT WORK IN STRATEGY TESTER!!! How to get a trial version with a test period, instructions, training, read the blog https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726504 . VR Sync Charts allow you to synchronize trend levels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci layout with all charts. With this you can synchronize all standard graphic objects in the MetaTrader terminal. All your trends, Gann lines and other objects are exactly cop
VR Watch list and Linker
Vladimir Pastushak
4.63 (8)
Utilities
VR Watch list and Linker is a screener application for the MetaTrader terminal. Makes it easier to find the most interesting and technical financial instruments. This screener is used by traders for trading on such exchanges as bybit, Moscow Exchange, American Exchange, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies market, metal market, and is used for trading in prop companies. The selection of financial instruments is carried out manually. The screener connects open charts in the MetaTrader terminal a
FREE
VR Alert MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Alert indicator utility is designed to monitor the price or other indicators and to inform the trader when the price or indicator reaches the given level. The signal levels can be set not only horizontally but also inclined. Thus, the trader gets the opportunity to receive notifications from the inclined trend levels. Thanks to the VR Alert utility, you will no longer need to sit near the monitor for a long time. You can calmly do about your household chores, perform your work duties and
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Color Levels is a handy tool for those who apply technical analysis using elements such as trendline, rectangle and text. It is possible to add text directly to the chart and take screenshots. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5] Working with the indicator is carried out in one click . To do this, click on the button with the line, after which a trend line will appear unde
FREE
VR Ticks
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Ticks is a special indicator for scalping-based strategies. Thanks to this indicator, the trader can see the tick chart directly on the main chart of the financial instrument. A tick chart allows you to enter a position into the market or close a position in the market as accurately as possible. VR Ticks plots tick data in the form of lines that change color depending on the direction - this allows you to visually understand and assess the situation on ticks. The advantage of tick charts is t
FREE
VR Pivot MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Pivot is an indicator of key pivot points. Pivot points are a special type of support and resistance levels that are used to determine the strongest price zones. Professional traders use pivot levels to determine prices at which there is a high probability of a price reversal. The levels are calculated using special mathematical formulas, which include the closing, opening, high, and low prices of the previous time period. The most effective is the daily period. It is important to note that a
VR Template switcher
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
VR Template Switcher is a powerful utility for working with chart templates in the MetaTrader terminal. You no longer need to do a lot of actions to load, save and delete templates. The VR Template Switcher utility allows you to save the current chart template with all indicators, levels and settings and load another one with a single mouse click. Do you have templates for different financial instruments? VR Template Switcher will set the required period and financial instrument when the templat
FREE
VR Assistant Charts
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilities
VR Assistant Charts is a convenient tool for traders working with graphical objects in the MetaTrader trading terminal window. The program allows you to change the color, style, thickness and other characteristics of trend lines, Fibonacci levels, Gann fans and other graphic elements in the MetaTrader terminal with one click of the mouse. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can read or write reviews at [link] Version for [MetaTrader 5]
FREE
VR Close Orders
Vladimir Pastushak
3.5 (4)
Utilities
The VR Close orders script is designed to close positions in the terminal at a profit or loss mark set by the trader. The program is written as a script and can work together on the same chart with any other indicators and expert advisors. The program has a simple visual panel and is easy to configure with the mouse. With this program's help, the trader can automatically close positions and delete orders depending on the conditions set.  There is often a situation when you need to close position
FREE
VR Object Delete All MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Utilities
The VR Object Delete All script solves the problem of garbage on the chart. it is often necessary to completely clear the chart of everything that is put on it, comments, lines, objects. The script completely deletes everything, even those objects that are not visible. When working, VR Object Delete All writes everything it does in the terminal log, as well as the names of objects to delete. Displays the number of deleted objects as a separate line. in case of any errors, it will display an erro
FREE
