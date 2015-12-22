VR Alert

5

The VR Alert indicator utility is designed to inform the trader when the price reaches the given level. The signal levels can be set not only horizontally but also inclined. Thus, the trader gets the opportunity to receive notifications from the inclined trend levels. Thanks to the VR Alert utility, you will no longer need to sit near the monitor for a long time. You can calmly do about your household chores, perform your work duties and spend time with your family. Your task is simply to set the levels and choose one of four methods of information. The utility can send notifications to Smartphone, E-Mail, display a standard Alert window and sound, paint the chart red. All control of the utility is done with the mouse on the chart.

Recommendations:

  • Configure the terminal to send Push messages to the smartphone, instruction in the blog.
  • Configure the terminal to send e-mail messages to the mail, instruction in the blog.
  • Just drag and drop the indicator to the chart from the navigator. You will see the indicator name and a panel for setting levels and activating alerts.
  • Select the required level up or down for the line to appear and select notification methods.
  • VR Alert will notify you in the selected way when the price reaches the given level.
  • You can customize the color schemes of the utility to your liking.
  • The indicator cannot work in the strategy tester, just rent the program for a short time to test it in operation.

Use MetaTrader 5 and the version of the utility for MetaTrader 5 if you need to receive alerts not only from the current price, but also from other indicators.

From the author of the program:

Being in front of the charts and in the front of the monitor for a long time, most traders, including me, get the Blurred Eye effect. Looking at their trading strategy, they do not see real good signals and, conversely, where there is nothing, they see their signals.

In order not to sit around the clock in front of the terminal, this indicator was written. As a result of using the utility, traders receive timely alerts about price movements, get less tired, have a clearer view of the market situation, and receive alerts while being away from their terminal.

Versions: MetaTrader 5

More information in the blog go to

Your feedback is the best gratitude for us! Leave feedback.

Technical support, configurations, set files and trial period can be requested in chat group

Reviews 22
Favorite8822
19
Favorite8822 2022.09.24 12:44 
 

очень нужный индикатор!

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Nursultan3328Trader
30
Nursultan3328Trader 2023.06.17 14:35 
 

Благодарю за инструмент, облегчает процесс работы, спасибо 🤝🏆✌️

Balzhana.ts
19
Balzhana.ts 2022.11.13 15:57 
 

Спасибо за индикатор, очень помогает в работе!

Favorite8822
19
Favorite8822 2022.09.24 12:44 
 

очень нужный индикатор!

akaziaa
307
akaziaa 2021.09.15 09:47 
 

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Vladimir Pastushak
113874
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.09.15 10:03
Thanks!
Vitali Kadel
2358
Vitali Kadel 2020.06.13 20:17 
 

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Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2019.10.26 20:56 
 

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fxcommentary
1928
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Nik051
40
Nik051 2019.08.23 11:12 
 

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autovolk
847
autovolk 2019.06.04 10:17 
 

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teodosy87
293
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1344
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svyatik
61
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193
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Vladimir Pastushak
113874
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.09.15 10:02
Индикатор полностью обновлен, устранены все проблемы! Обновитесь пожалуйста!
Aleksandr Tamonin
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Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.02.06 17:48 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.11.12 18:46 
 

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