VR MULTI PRICES ANALYSIS

VR MultiPrice Analysis is an indicator that determines the strength of a currency in a currency pair. Let's take the EUR / USD pair as an example. How can we determine which currency is currently weak and which is strong?

The easiest and most reliable way is to compare the EUR against other currencies, excluding the USD.

The variants of power distribution:

  • The EUR is rising against other currencies - this is a sign that the currency has become more attractive to traders and investors, or good news has come out.
  • The EUR is falling against other currencies - this is a sign that most traders and investors are getting rid of the EUR and buying other currencies or bad news has come out.
  • The indicator shows different values for different currencies -it is a sign of uncertainty in the market for the EUR currency.

As for the EUR currency, the indicator analyzes the USD in relation to other currencies.

As a result, using VR MultiPrice Analysis, a trader receives a synthetic analysis of the EUR / USD currency pair, and sees the whole picture of the entire currency pair.

The indicator can analyze the currency pair it is installed on or the pair that is specified in the settings.

With the help of the indicator you increase the chances of a more accurate market entry at the beginning of a strong movement.

You will be able to analyze the strength of the currency in history. You need to move the two vertical levels to the desired dates to do this.

All indicator management is done on the chart, you can select currency pairs to analyze the first currency and to analyze the second currency, the indicator will automatically prompt for synchronous pairs.

For example, for EUR / USD = EUR / GBP and GBPUSD, that means that each currency will be analyzed relative to GBP.

Recommendations

  • Expect the main currency to rise against other currencies for purchases.
  • The most accurate and qualitative indicator is the growth of columns for the first currency and the fall of columns for the second one.
  • Drag the right vertical level to the right to change the reading live online.
  • Use the indicator in conjunction with your trading strategy.
  • Use the hide info windows buttons to hide the indicator temporarily.
  • Use color settings to make the indicator visually clear and convenient.

Versions: MetaTrader 5

Filter:
Lexa655
24
Lexa655 2020.09.19 17:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.28 11:00
Большое спасибо за Ваш отзыв! Я провел работы и сделал исправления.
Обновитесь пожалуйста! Версия 21.80 2021.08.28
Исправление ошибок
Оптимизация кода
Теперь программа работает стабильно
Индикатор скомпилирован в последней версии терминала
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2018.11.18 12:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.28 11:00
Thanks!
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.10 22:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.28 11:00
Thanks!
Nuri Doganay
270
Nuri Doganay 2017.02.03 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.28 11:01
Thank you very much for your feedback! I have done some work and made corrections.
Please update! Version 21.80 2021.08.28
Error correction
Optimizing your code
Now the program works stably
The indicator is compiled in the latest version of the terminal
Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 06:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.28 11:01
Большое спасибо!
righteous7
782
righteous7 2015.11.16 08:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vladimir Pastushak
107054
Reply from developer Vladimir Pastushak 2021.08.28 11:01
Many thanks!
Reply to review