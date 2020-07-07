Trend Mate Scanner

5

This product is based on the single indicator TREND MATE. Link:

https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/50082


The aim of this EA is to watch for all pairs in a single panel in order to have a quick view of changes or new uptrends/downtrends.

It is possible to watch from your mobile by sending push notifications when changes appear.

If you want to have all push notifications for even exit trends you may receive multiple messages.

Reviews 1
Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2022.07.13 05:06 
 

Quite miraculous. I'm impressed, thanks you!

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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Trend Mate
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
1 (1)
Indicators
TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows: DOWNTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". UPTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". For an
FREE
Account Watcher Mobile
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Utilities
Save time and worries watching. This EA will do this job for you.  Even you can configure some from this EA from your mobile instead of using the PC. To use this EA just drag from MetaTrader4 to any chart and timeframe (it will check continuosly no matter the timeframe). Configure some parameters according to the currency master to use configuration from your mobile and lots configuration but I would recommend to use the default ones.  Features for your trades and account: Manage Account Cash /
Wreck it
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Utilities
This EA will support your open trades to have more possibilities to get profitable. Just keep in mind to use this EA you are taking RISKS as its method is a Martingale / Grid system controlled in automatic. This EA will start to open trades increasing your lots (open big lots in sell and buy positions normally doesn't decrease your free margin account but when you are red you are need for bigger margin and that's the risk also to use this EA). When reaching Take Profit you will have lost trades
Sophia PRO
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Experts
LIVE THE MOMENT WITH SOPHIA. Adapt the configuration for your style of trading. If you are more aggressive or conservative, just decide, but recommended Test Before Real . Drag to any chart and start trading automatically. SOPHIA will follow the PRICE . Just forget about indicators that only represent what happened in the past. You may find thousands of different indicators but you may have the impression most of them are based on the same. Price moves by fundamental aspects, maybe going dow
Magic Reversal
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Utilities
This utility will help you graphically to configure and setup your buy stops and sell stops by this EA. Instead of configure a SELL STOP or BUY STOP this EA will monitor a reversal trend just to open when getting CONFIRMATION about the reversal. STEPS: 1) Select a chart for the time desired to work the candles 2) Drag the EA to your chart 3) Press button "RESET". It will display all lines to configure our setup (Lines for buy stop, sell stop and stop loss/take profit for each). These lines ar
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
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Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2022.07.13 05:06 
 

Quite miraculous. I'm impressed, thanks you!

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