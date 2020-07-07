Trend Mate Scanner
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.10
This product is based on the single indicator TREND MATE. Link:
https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/50082
The aim of this EA is to watch for all pairs in a single panel in order to have a quick view of changes or new uptrends/downtrends.
It is possible to watch from your mobile by sending push notifications when changes appear.
If you want to have all push notifications for even exit trends you may receive multiple messages.
Quite miraculous. I'm impressed, thanks you!