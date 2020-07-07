Trend Mate Scanner

This product is based on the single indicator TREND MATE. Link:

https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/50082





The aim of this EA is to watch for all pairs in a single panel in order to have a quick view of changes or new uptrends/downtrends.

It is possible to watch from your mobile by sending push notifications when changes appear.

If you want to have all push notifications for even exit trends you may receive multiple messages.