Chart Customizer

Revolutionize your chart customization with the Chart Customizer utility. Designed to enhance your trading experience, this powerful tool offers a wide range of features and advantages.

With the Multichart mode, you can effortlessly apply your desired chart settings to all opened charts. Say goodbye to the tedious task of manually adjusting each chart. With a single click, you can customize multiple charts simultaneously, saving you valuable time and effort.

Take full control of your chart appearance with the ability to change chart types, such as candlesticks, bars, or line charts. Adjust the foreground option to prioritize the price chart and make it more prominent. Experiment with different chart shifts to indent the price chart from the right border, providing a better view of your data.

Chart customization goes beyond aesthetics. The Chart Customizer utility offers advanced options like automatic scrolling and fixed scale mode. Keep your charts up to date with automatic movement to the right border, ensuring you never miss crucial market information. Utilize the fixed scale mode to maintain consistent scaling across different charts, providing a unified visual experience.

Personalize your chart analysis with customizable color schemes. Choose from a wide array of color options for backgrounds, axes, scales, OHLC lines, volumes, and more. Tailor your charts to suit your preferences and create a visually appealing workspace that enhances your trading decisions.

The versatility of the Chart Customizer utility extends to the display of vital information. Show OHLC values, bid and ask lines, last values, period separators, grids, volumes, and trade levels. Gain comprehensive insights into market dynamics and make informed trading decisions.

Not only can you customize individual charts, but you can also save and apply these settings to all opened charts. The Chart Customizer utility simplifies your workflow by providing consistent chart settings across different symbols and timeframes. Seamlessly transition between charts while maintaining your preferred customization.

Experience the convenience and flexibility of the Chart Customizer utility. Take your chart analysis to new heights with its comprehensive features, including multichart customization, color and background options, and the ability to apply settings to all opened charts. Elevate your trading experience and unlock the full potential of your charts with this indispensable tool.


Parameters

  • Mode
    • Multichart mode - Apply chart settings to all opened charts.
  • Chart Parameters - Customize chart type, background color, scale and more.
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danmar 2023.07.04 13:26 
 

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