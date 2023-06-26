The Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard is a powerful and comprehensive indicator that provides a deep insight into currency momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes. This robust tool utilizes moving averages to identify the latest crossover points and effectively tracks the strength of currencies up to the current price. With its intuitive design and user-friendly interface, this dashboard offers a wealth of information for traders seeking to make informed decisions.





One of the key features of this dashboard is its ability to operate in Scanner Mode, allowing users to scan the market for potential opportunities. The indicator's comprehensive dashboard displays all signals as buttons, allowing you to conveniently access the information you need. Simply click on a button to open a new chart with crossover lines that reveal the signal in greater detail. Moreover, the Group Mode feature enables the display of symbols organized into groups, providing a structured view of currency relationships.





With customizable parameters, the Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard caters to individual trading preferences. Traders can choose between different calculation methods for pips, such as using the open or close price of candles, or even the moving average line itself. This flexibility ensures that the indicator aligns with diverse trading strategies.





To enhance user experience, the dashboard is designed with visual aesthetics in mind. The buttons representing currency pairs and timeframes are displayed in a clear and organized manner, with customizable colors and font settings. Bullish, bearish, and neutral signals are visually distinguished, making it easy to identify market trends at a glance. The indicator also offers various alert options, including pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts, keeping traders informed even when they are away from their screens.



