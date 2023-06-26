Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard

5
The Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard is a powerful and comprehensive indicator that provides a deep insight into currency momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes. This robust tool utilizes moving averages to identify the latest crossover points and effectively tracks the strength of currencies up to the current price. With its intuitive design and user-friendly interface, this dashboard offers a wealth of information for traders seeking to make informed decisions.

One of the key features of this dashboard is its ability to operate in Scanner Mode, allowing users to scan the market for potential opportunities. The indicator's comprehensive dashboard displays all signals as buttons, allowing you to conveniently access the information you need. Simply click on a button to open a new chart with crossover lines that reveal the signal in greater detail. Moreover, the Group Mode feature enables the display of symbols organized into groups, providing a structured view of currency relationships.

With customizable parameters, the Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard caters to individual trading preferences. Traders can choose between different calculation methods for pips, such as using the open or close price of candles, or even the moving average line itself. This flexibility ensures that the indicator aligns with diverse trading strategies.

To enhance user experience, the dashboard is designed with visual aesthetics in mind. The buttons representing currency pairs and timeframes are displayed in a clear and organized manner, with customizable colors and font settings. Bullish, bearish, and neutral signals are visually distinguished, making it easy to identify market trends at a glance. The indicator also offers various alert options, including pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts, keeping traders informed even when they are away from their screens.

The Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard provides traders with a comprehensive and convenient tool to analyze currency strength and make well informed trading decisions. By combining the power of moving averages with an intuitive interface and customizable features, this indicator empowers traders to navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting, this dashboard is a valuable addition to your trading arsenal, enabling you to stay ahead of the market trends and seize profitable opportunities.


Parameters

  • Mode
    • Scanner mode - Scanner mode (choose between scanning and single line drawing).
    • Group mode - Activate currency base symbol grouping.
  • Dashboard Parameters - Customize symbols, timeframes, and the pips calculation method.
  • Moving Average Parameters - Customize Moving Average indicator for specific conditions.
  • Alert Filters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
  • Graphic parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
Reviews 1
danmar
2479
danmar 2023.06.26 10:31 
 

Hi i was searching for this in many places and then here i ask differents seller to do something like this and i can say that Thushara respond very quickly and we have a very good exchanges which show an human caring very good. nice to meet professionals who are not only here to take money but also to hear what we need. as you make it it very quickly after our exchanges it is already a very very good tool, even i know you will update it. Very well done, thank you so much warmly

2023 06 27 : i ask yesterday to modify one parameter and today it is already done : it is a great help for me : thank you to do it so quickly : great caring of customer ; warmly

2023 06 27 : an other asking so quickly made with V1.2. Thank you so much you are super for your clients.

2023 07 05 : this tools is excellent and always quick update. very very well done. Thank you

2024 09 22 : this tool is my main dashboard and it is so easy to use and accurate. in my case i use this dashboard vertically using the group option (all USD, all EUR, .... ) with a specific couple of MA in 5 differents windows and i add XAUUSD / XAUEUR /XAUAUD. really a game changer. Well Done. Thanks

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5 (9)
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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danmar
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danmar 2023.06.26 10:31 
 

Hi i was searching for this in many places and then here i ask differents seller to do something like this and i can say that Thushara respond very quickly and we have a very good exchanges which show an human caring very good. nice to meet professionals who are not only here to take money but also to hear what we need. as you make it it very quickly after our exchanges it is already a very very good tool, even i know you will update it. Very well done, thank you so much warmly

2023 06 27 : i ask yesterday to modify one parameter and today it is already done : it is a great help for me : thank you to do it so quickly : great caring of customer ; warmly

2023 06 27 : an other asking so quickly made with V1.2. Thank you so much you are super for your clients.

2023 07 05 : this tools is excellent and always quick update. very very well done. Thank you

2024 09 22 : this tool is my main dashboard and it is so easy to use and accurate. in my case i use this dashboard vertically using the group option (all USD, all EUR, .... ) with a specific couple of MA in 5 differents windows and i add XAUUSD / XAUEUR /XAUAUD. really a game changer. Well Done. Thanks

Thushara Dissanayake
28731
Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.06.27 07:18
Thank you for your positive feedback! I greatly appreciate your kind words and I'm thrilled to hear that the Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard has been a valuable tool for you. It was a pleasure working with you and I'm glad I could quickly address your request to modify the parameter. Your input and ideas have been instrumental in improving the dashboard, and I always welcome feedback from traders like yourself. Thank you for your support and warm regards!
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