Email and Push Notification

Email and push notification Alert

This is very powerful tool to get Detailed view of all of your trading on same spot.

it can send 2 types of alerts,

  1. Email Alerts
  2. Push Notification


1: Email Alert

email alerts are consist of 4 sections

  1. Section 1 includes Account number and name details
  2. Section 2 includes Account Balance Equity and Floating Profit/Loss details.
  3. Section 3 includes Pair wise Profit and loss
  4. Section 4 includes Pair wise+Order wise Detailed  view of all trades. its includes numbers of orders per pair, Lot size of every trade and cumulative sum of Profit and loss in every pair

Look in screen shots for details

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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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