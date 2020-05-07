Email and Push Notification
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Email and push notification Alert
This is very powerful tool to get Detailed view of all of your trading on same spot.
it can send 2 types of alerts,
- Email Alerts
- Push Notification
1: Email Alert
email alerts are consist of 4 sections
- Section 1 includes Account number and name details
- Section 2 includes Account Balance Equity and Floating Profit/Loss details.
- Section 3 includes Pair wise Profit and loss
- Section 4 includes Pair wise+Order wise Detailed view of all trades. its includes numbers of orders per pair, Lot size of every trade and cumulative sum of Profit and loss in every pair
Look in screen shots for details