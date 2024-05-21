MT Unstoppable

Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information.
Please let me know if you have any questions.
I hope the above is useful to you.
MT Unstoppable :  is a swing trade or trend strategy through signal filtering with experience. 
indicator for trade by yourself



TRADE: Forex

TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame   (Not M1 , Introducing timeframe H1)

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol 



SETTINGS:

TREND: Period, Trend Zone and Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe (For backtest, history data is required for every timeframe)

SIGNAL :  Aggressive,  Medium and Safe. Data history affects the calculation of signals. If the computer has different bars data, the signals may not be the same.  

ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose.  (If using this function, the backtest can only be done for 20,000 bars)

ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle)

DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color
                        (*****Arrow Signals: No repaint, No redraw*****)

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We working day: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.


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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT Magical :  A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals. Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.  Request: PC high performance TRADE: Forex TIME FRA
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Graph's roller-coaster MT Roller Coaster : Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively. The band colors simplify order decisions: Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities. Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders. Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies. Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with corr
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