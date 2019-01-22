Price Action Zeus
- Experts
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Zamzuri SaadI am a carpenter, a software engineer. Contact me if you want to develop any kind of software including control machine programming, Cloud based Android app, Expert Advisor and custom indicator.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 January 2019
- Activations: 10
This EA loads Support & Resistance Trend Lines and trade purely based on price action of breakout or Swing strategies. No effect with manual entry. It is possible to use this Expert Advisor as indicator. It also featuring both safe Hedging and Multingle methods as well with MANUAL entry by using control panel.
- Strategy 1: Breakout Swing Major & Swing Minor.
- Strategy 2: Swing Pivot High Low of the Major Trend only.
Operating Procedure
- Use 15 Minutes time frame chart for best result.
- Use Multiplier x Min Lot = 3 or lower with minimum of USD100 deposit.
- Use Low spread account such as ICMarket.
- Minor Low must be lower than Major Low Period. Example is 18 Minor Period, 72 Major Period.
- Reference inputs: MAGIC=5555; STRATEGY=1; MODE=2; PeriodsInminorSwing=18; PeriodsInmajorSwing=72; Multiplier=3; TP=350; TPLIMIT=1500; STOPLOST=250; TRAILINGSTOPPOINT=150;
Parameters
- MAGIC=5555(default): The Magic identifier of the trade that use in the Expert.
- STRATEGY=1(default): Breakout & Swing (1) or Breakout Only (2)
- MODE=2(default): Multingle (1) or Hedging (2).
- PeriodsInminorSwing=18(default): Period for Minor Swing
- PeriodsInmajorSwing=72(default): Period for Major Swing
- Multiplier=3(default): The multiplier multiply minimum lot
- TP=350(default): Take Profit in Points.
- TPLIMIT=1500(default): Take Profit Limit in Points that uses by Trailing Stop function.
- STOPLOST=250(default): Stop Lost in Points.
- TRAILINGSTOPPOINT=150(default): Trailing Stop trigger in Points.