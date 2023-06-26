Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard

移动平均货币强度仪表板是一个强大而全面的指标，可以深入了解多个交易品种和时间范围内的货币动量。这个强大的工具利用移动平均线来识别最新的交叉点，并有效地跟踪当前价格的货币强度。凭借其直观的设计和用户友好的界面，该仪表板为寻求做出明智决策的交易者提供了大量信息。
该仪表板的主要功能之一是它能够在扫描仪模式下运行，允许用户扫描市场以寻找潜在机会。该指标的综合仪表板将所有信号显示为按钮，使您可以方便地访问所需的信息。只需单击按钮即可打开带有交叉线的新图表，该交叉线可更详细地显示信号。此外，组模式功能可以显示组织成组的符号，提供货币关系的结构化视图。
通过可定制的参数，移动平均货币强弱仪表板可以满足个人交易偏好。交易者可以选择不同的点值计算方法，例如使用蜡烛的开盘价或收盘价，甚至移动平均线本身。这种灵活性确保了该指标与不同的交易策略保持一致。
为了增强用户体验，仪表板的设计考虑了视觉美感。代表货币对和时间范围的按钮以清晰且有组织的方式显示，并具有可定制的颜色和字体设置。看涨、看跌和中性信号在视觉上有所区别，使市场趋势一目了然。该指标还提供各种警报选项，包括弹出警报、移动通知、电子邮件警报和声音警报，即使交易者远离屏幕也能了解情况。
移动平均货币强弱仪表板为交易者提供了全面且便捷的工具来分析货币强弱并做出明智的交易决策。通过将移动平均线的力量与直观的界面和可定制的功能相结合，该指标使交易者能够自信地驾驭动态的外汇市场。无论您是经验丰富的交易者还是新手，此仪表板都是您交易工具库的宝贵补充，使您能够领先于市场趋势并抓住盈利机会。
参数
- 模式
- 扫描仪模式 - 扫描仪模式（扫描和单线绘图之间选择）。
- 组模式 - 激活货币基础符号分组。
- 仪表板参数- 自定义交易品种、时间范围和点计算方法。
- 移动平均参数- 针对特定条件自定义移动平均指标。
- 警报过滤器- 自定义特定条件的警报。
- 图形参数- 自定义视觉外观和颜色。
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