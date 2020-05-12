Shark Deal Book

4

Term "shark" in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move.

In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark.

Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increased its FED Rate, which is now more attractive than say Great Britain rates, then a considerable volume of demand will be created for USD. Thus Investors and traders who invested in Great Britain bonds will transfer funds to US bonds, and this large fund will move from one country to another. In this deal, GBPUSD will go rapidly short. This deal will be from a shark shoal.


So, now what is Shark Deal Book is all about?

I have formulated a mathematical model to create an intrinsic value score for the underlying asset/symbol. As the intrinsic value increases to 65, it confirms that the underlying currency is being attractive for sharks to enter a deal in the underlying asset/symbol. This behavior indicates a high probability of new trend continuation or trend reversal.

Green 75+ value denotes the Buy signal.

Red 75+ value denotes the Sell signal.

So that each executed trades will be a balanced art of optimism and pessimism. 


Why we have to detect shark deals?

Because sharks are the initiators, who will buy an asset by seeing their intrinsic value, not their extrinsic value, so, they create a trend or enter a pattern as early as possible.

There is a famous saying, "Trend is a friend" But I'll say it depends on when you enter the trade. If you enter a deal late, then you have to pay for the mistake because the trend will not see you as a loyal friend, it'll see you as a gold digger. (I hope you can understand what I mean.)


So, now let me introduce myself?

I'm Philip Pankaj, and I have done my graduation as an electrical engineer, but later I shifted my skills to finance and finished Research analyst with trade advisor certifications. During life, I felt more affinity with financial data, so I use to develop multiple strategies and cross-validate different ideas. During these processes, I finished my data science and machine learning certifications, followed by learning various programming languages, which also include mq4 and mq5.


Now the main question.

How To Trade?

Execute your trades in 2 Easy Steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

Enter a signal if Shark Deal Book greater than 65.And confirm at-least one candlestick reacts in our direction(bull candlestick for buy signal and bear candlestick for sell signal).

Green - Buy & Red - Sell

Step 2: Trade Exit

Step One 1: Stop loss Price – Recent Swing low/High for buy/sell (Depends on Signal generated TimeFrame).

Step One 2: Take Profit Price -

       For Buy – Entry Level + (Entry Level – Recent Low).

       For Sell – Entry Level + (Entry Level – Recent High).


Benefits You Get

Quickly identify the Intrinsic value of Assets/Symbols.

Enter the trend at the right time, like a shark.

Analyze Multiple Timeframes & Multiple Symbols on one chart.

This Indicator is the Ideal combination with any trading strategy.

Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated pop-up, email, push notification, and sound alerts.


Parameters

Symbols Parameters - Add multiple number of symbols separated with comma(",").

TimeFrame Parameters - Add multiple number of Timeframe seperated with comma(",").

M1 - 1minute

M5 - 5 minute

M15 - 15 minute

M30 - 30 minute

H1 - 1 hour

H4 - 4 hour

D1 - 1 day

W1 - 1 week

MN1 - 1 month

Position Parameters - controls the position of objects drawn on the chart.

Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on the chart.

Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.

Reviews 3
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.06.06 18:25 
 

Very Good

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2020.05.15 15:42 
 

Another great indicator by the author and as always, he is there to help and answer your queries. Thank you!

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2023.03.24 06:29 
 

Late to bad signals, not worth the price! I would love to give it a better review, but the signals need improvement and consistency, it is a nice concept, just needs some improvement!

Philip Pankaj Suthagar
6675
Reply from developer Philip Pankaj Suthagar 2023.03.24 06:51
Expected a good review from you sir.
Thanks
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.06.06 18:25 
 

Very Good

Paulus Nangoy
3545
Paulus Nangoy 2020.05.15 15:42 
 

Another great indicator by the author and as always, he is there to help and answer your queries. Thank you!

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