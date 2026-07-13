ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT4

The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis.

This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for traders employing ADX-based strategies. With real-time alerts and a user-friendly dashboard, traders can quickly assess market conditions and make informed trading choices.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal data for automated trading.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Displays clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles, facilitating quick visual analysis.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Constructed on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid calculations and compatibility with historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups during signal events, ensuring traders never miss potential trading setups.
  • Push Notifications: Sends immediate push notifications to mobile devices, enabling traders to monitor signals while on the move.
  • Email Alerts: Notifies users via email about signal events, allowing for remote monitoring from anywhere.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Provides a real-time information panel directly on the chart, giving an instant overview of market conditions.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Capable of monitoring several currency pairs concurrently from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Functions seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, adapting to various trading styles.
  • User Customization: Offers flexibility in input parameters, allowing traders to tailor the scanner to their unique strategies and preferences.

The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful tool for traders utilizing MetaTrader 4, enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions with real-time data and alerts.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT4, trading indicator, forex trading, multi-currency scanner, trend analysis, market alerts, ADX strategy, MetaTrader 4, trading signals, automated trading, forex signals, currency pairs, trading dashboard, technical analysis, trading tools, market monitoring

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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Introducing SuperTrend MT5, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT5, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
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Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
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Introducing the Brilliant Reversals MT5, an advanced trading indicator designed to identify potential trend reversal points in the market. This powerful tool is ideal for traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by accurately pinpointing critical moments for entering or exiting trades. The Brilliant Reversals MT5 leverages sophisticated algorithms to deliver precise signals, helping traders capitalize on market volatility. With its non-repainting nature, this indicator ensures th
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
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Utilities
Introducing the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to automate hedging strategies, providing traders with a reliable tool to manage adverse price movements. This EA is perfect for both novice traders exploring hedging techniques and experienced professionals looking to enhance their trading setups. With its sophisticated risk management features, the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5 stands out by significantly reducing potential drawdowns and allowing for flexible lot sizing. T
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Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
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Enhance your trading experience with the Keltner Channel MT5, a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify market volatility and potential trend reversals. This tool is ideal for both novice and expert traders looking to refine their strategies across various assets. The Keltner Channel MT5 utilizes Exponential Moving Averages and Average True Range to create dynamic price bands that assist in spotting breakouts and assessing market trends. By providing clear visual signals and alerts,
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
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Experts
Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
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Introducing SuperTrend MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT4, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
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Grid Trade Manager MT5
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Introducing the EA GridTradeManager MT4, a powerful trading expert advisor designed to optimize your grid trading strategies on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to automate the placement and management of grid orders, capitalizing on market fluctuations effectively. Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files
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Higher High and Lows
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The Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 users who seek to enhance their price action trading strategies. This tool utilizes fractal analysis to effectively identify key swing points and trend-defining patterns, making it an invaluable asset for traders across various markets including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator offers significant advantages by accurately confirming uptrends and downtrends through visual signals
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Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
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Indicators
Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, an innovative indicator designed to provide traders with precise trend analysis and dynamic support and resistance levels. Ideal for forex, commodities, and cryptocurrency traders, this tool enhances decision-making and accuracy in identifying market reversals and trend continuations. The Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 stands out by utilizing advanced Gaussian kernel smoothing to create adaptive envelope bands tha
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
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Introducing the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency by automating the management of your stop-loss levels. Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, this EA ensures that your profits are maximized while minimizing risk through dynamic adjustments to breakeven and trailing stop settings. With the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, traders can enjoy the significant advantages of optimized trade management, allowing for better prof
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Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT4, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT4 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly. Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different broke
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
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Introducing the RSI Divergence MT4, a powerful indicator designed to identify trend reversals by analyzing the relationship between price movements and the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Perfect for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process, this tool offers insights into potential buy and sell signals based on divergence patterns. With its ability to detect both bullish and bearish divergences, the RSI Divergence MT4 empowers traders to spot weakening trends and optimize exit str
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Nadaraya Watson Envelope EA
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4 is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on trend reversals in the foreign exchange market. This EA leverages the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope indicator to identify potential price reversals at the envelope's bands, providing a straightforward yet effective trading strategy tailored specifically for MetaTrader 4 users. With its robust back-testing capabilities, the Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4 offers traders precise
Close Manager MT5
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Introducing the Ea CloseManager MT5, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify and automate the trade closure process. This powerful tool benefits both manual and automated trading strategies by providing precise control over exit criteria, making it ideal for traders across various levels of expertise. With the Ea CloseManager MT5, users experience significant time savings in trade management and improved risk control. Traders utilizing this EA report enh
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Double Top And Bottom Indicator
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DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike. With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps
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Indicators
Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify key Fibonacci levels in real-time. By providing timely alerts when price approaches or breaks these critical levels, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders, as it simplifies the complex task of tracking Fibonacci levels while offering essential notifications to prevent missed trading opportunitie
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Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alerts
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2 (2)
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Elevate your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT4 , a cutting-edge indicator leveraging non-parametric kernel regression to deliver smooth, adaptive trend analysis. Inspired by the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this tool applies Gaussian kernel smoothing to price data, creating dynamic envelopes that adapt to market volatility without the excessive lag of traditional moving averages. Widely acclaimed on platforms like TradingView and praised by traders worldwide for its prec
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT5, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT5 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
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3.67 (3)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a robust utility designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, aimed at enhancing the trading experience for both novice and experienced traders. By offering an intuitive interface and powerful features, it helps users manage trades more efficiently and with greater accuracy. This utility streamlines trading tasks, enabling users to focus on strategy rather than manual processes. With features like one-click trading and customizable alerts, traders can quickly respond to mar
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
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Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
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Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
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Introducing the Consecutive Candle MT5, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by identifying streaks of bullish or bearish candles. This tool is perfect for traders in the forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets, providing clear signals and alerts to help you make informed decisions. With its ability to deliver timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals, the Consecutive Candle MT5 is praised for its accuracy and ease of use. Many traders have
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Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
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Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
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Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
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STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
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Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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