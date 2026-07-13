The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis.

This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for traders employing ADX-based strategies. With real-time alerts and a user-friendly dashboard, traders can quickly assess market conditions and make informed trading choices.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal data for automated trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Displays clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles, facilitating quick visual analysis.

Fast and Backtestable: Constructed on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid calculations and compatibility with historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups during signal events, ensuring traders never miss potential trading setups.

Push Notifications: Sends immediate push notifications to mobile devices, enabling traders to monitor signals while on the move.

Email Alerts: Notifies users via email about signal events, allowing for remote monitoring from anywhere.

On-Chart Dashboard: Provides a real-time information panel directly on the chart, giving an instant overview of market conditions.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Capable of monitoring several currency pairs concurrently from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Functions seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, adapting to various trading styles.

User Customization: Offers flexibility in input parameters, allowing traders to tailor the scanner to their unique strategies and preferences.

The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful tool for traders utilizing MetaTrader 4, enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions with real-time data and alerts.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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