Trend Mate

1


TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend.

It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend.

If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows:


  • DOWNTREND:
    iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0)
    . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0".

  • UPTREND:
    iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0)
    . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0".


For an extension of this indicator to filter in an upper fimeframe the trend information, please look at the Trend Mate MultiFrame indicator.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50136


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Trend Mate Scanner
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
5 (1)
Utilities
This product is based on the single indicator TREND MATE. Link: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/50082 The aim of this EA is to watch for all pairs in a single panel in order to have a quick view of changes or new uptrends/downtrends. It is possible to watch from your mobile by sending push notifications when changes appear. If you want to have all push notifications for even exit trends you may receive multiple messages.
FREE
Account Watcher Mobile
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Utilities
Save time and worries watching. This EA will do this job for you.  Even you can configure some from this EA from your mobile instead of using the PC. To use this EA just drag from MetaTrader4 to any chart and timeframe (it will check continuosly no matter the timeframe). Configure some parameters according to the currency master to use configuration from your mobile and lots configuration but I would recommend to use the default ones.  Features for your trades and account: Manage Account Cash /
Wreck it
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Utilities
This EA will support your open trades to have more possibilities to get profitable. Just keep in mind to use this EA you are taking RISKS as its method is a Martingale / Grid system controlled in automatic. This EA will start to open trades increasing your lots (open big lots in sell and buy positions normally doesn't decrease your free margin account but when you are red you are need for bigger margin and that's the risk also to use this EA). When reaching Take Profit you will have lost trades
Sophia PRO
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Experts
LIVE THE MOMENT WITH SOPHIA. Adapt the configuration for your style of trading. If you are more aggressive or conservative, just decide, but recommended Test Before Real . Drag to any chart and start trading automatically. SOPHIA will follow the PRICE . Just forget about indicators that only represent what happened in the past. You may find thousands of different indicators but you may have the impression most of them are based on the same. Price moves by fundamental aspects, maybe going dow
Magic Reversal
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Utilities
This utility will help you graphically to configure and setup your buy stops and sell stops by this EA. Instead of configure a SELL STOP or BUY STOP this EA will monitor a reversal trend just to open when getting CONFIRMATION about the reversal. STEPS: 1) Select a chart for the time desired to work the candles 2) Drag the EA to your chart 3) Press button "RESET". It will display all lines to configure our setup (Lines for buy stop, sell stop and stop loss/take profit for each). These lines ar
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
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Vladimir Gerasymchuk
736
Vladimir Gerasymchuk 2025.10.23 15:55 
 

Free but useless

Coreentrades
188
Coreentrades 2024.06.03 08:57 
 

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