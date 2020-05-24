



TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend.

It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend.

If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows:





DOWNTREND: iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0".





UPTREND: iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0".





For an extension of this indicator to filter in an upper fimeframe the trend information, please look at the Trend Mate MultiFrame indicator.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50136



