Hello Guys!
I've been subscribed to a signal provider, just 3-4 days ago, but it seems the guy is not active and I'm not happy with the signals. If I cancel the subscription can I refund the fees?
I know two refund options only:
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
Hi everybody, if i have a trade signal with a broker X, and i want to change to another broker Y, should i start again or could the signal be modified? regards!
You can move your signal subscription once a week (so be careful with the details) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
Hi Eleni, thanks but im the signal provider, im not copying
You cannot move a signal as a signal provider account and you should understand why.
What would happened with the trading history? It cannot merge.
Delete your signal and publish a new one with your new trading account.
hello
i am fresh , i wanna ask
question 1
if my leverage is 1: 500 , signal provider is 1: 200 and the MAX deposit load is 20 % , when i sub to him , my deposit load will it the same ( if i choose to limit the percentage of the deposit load to 90%.)
question 2
also i saw some article said :
"For example, if a signal provider trades with the 1:500 leverage, and the recorded deposit load reaches 40% or more, a subscriber with the leverage of 1:100 would have a load of over 200% (40%*(1:100/1:500) = 40% * 5)."
does it true ?? why the subscriber's load will being bigger . when the subscriber's leverage is lower than the signal provider open lots will smaller , so according above situation , subscriber and signal provider's load should be the same.
sorry for my English
You will see the copying ratio when you put your settings, in the MT4/5 or MQL5 VPS Journal.
The copying ratio is calculated automatically and proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency (your larger leverage doesn't affect it, the smalle would).
In your 2nd question the answer is no, your larger leverage doesn't affect copying ratio nor deposit load, so it will be about the same.
sorry for i still have some confuse ,
in question 1 , the signal's leverage is smaller than the subscriber . and in question 2 the situation is oppose
according you answer , if subscriber's leverage smaller than the signal providers (in question 2 , signal's leverage bigger than subscriber's leverage .) so what the situation of question 2 , will it really happen ? (subscriber would have a load of over 200% (40%*(1:100/1:500) = 40% * 5) )
sorry again for if i misunderstand you answer
If your leverage is larger, doesn't affect copying ratio, if its smaller, your copying ratio will be smaller.